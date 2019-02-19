A Burlington man was arrested Saturday on a Des Moines County warrant for his arrest on drug charges after a search of his bedroom yielded more than one pound of marijuana.

Kenneth Eugene Hamor III, 36, 1424 Cleveland Ave., is charged with sale/manufacturing of marijuana, a class D felony, and a drug tax stamp violation, also a class D felony.

According to the criminal complaint against Hamor, the charges stem from a search of a home at 718 S. 13th St., where Hamor is alleged to have lived at the time, conducted Jan. 12, 2018, by detectives with the Des Moines County Sheriff's office and Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force.

"During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located a large quantity of marijuana at the residents in the bedroom of Kenneth E. Hamor III," the complaint states.

There, they found ziplock bags containing 231 grams of marijuana, a heat seal bag containing about 183 grams of marijuana, three bags of individually packaged marijuana weighing a total of 43.8 grams, loose marijuana weighing about 2.8 grams, five grams of marijuana wax and packaging material.

"In total, detectives located approximately 465.4 grams of marijuana in Hamor's residence," the complaint states. "The total amount of marijuana located is well above user amounts as well as the multiple individually packaged amount of marijuana indicate Hamor possessed this marijuana with the intent to deliver it."

In first speaking with detectives, Hamor said the marijuana was intended only for himself. Upon speaking further with detectives, however, Hamor indicated he sold and traded marijuana for other items in the past. He also admitted he intended to use the profits he received from his marijuana sales and trades to purchase more marijuana.

Detectives were unable to locate a drug tax stamp, which is required for marijuana weighing or 42.5 grams.

A warrant for Hamor's arrest was issued Nov. 19.

Associate District Court Judge Clinton Boddicker set Hamor's bond at $10,000 cash or surety and ordered him to next appear in court at 2 p.m. Feb. 26.