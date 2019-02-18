Mark your calendar for March 8 for a Tree Windbreak Workshop scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the 4-H Building on the Nemaha County Fairgrounds in Auburn.

The workshop begins with registration at 8:30 and the program beginning at 9:00 a.m. David Olson from the Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) will start off the program by discussing Tree Health Issues in Windbreaks.

Steve Karloff (NFS) will then present on Windbreak Renovation Strategies.

Following a break and refreshments, participants will learn about Planting and Care of New Windbreaks from Jay Seaton, Lower Platte South, NRD.

The program will conclude with Mark McDonald from the Nemaha NRD discussing the Nemaha NRD Tree Program.



This workshop is free to the public but pre-registration is appreciated. Please call the Nemaha County Extension Office at 402-274-4755 by March 6 to pre-register.





