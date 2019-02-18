The Peru State College Campus Activities Board (CAB) will host their semi-annual celebrity concert on March 15. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with artist Jesse McCartney set to perform as part of his Resolution tour. An opening performance by DJ B-Wiz will start at 8 p.m.

Jesse McCartney is a singer, songwriter, and actor. He released his first full-length album, Beautiful Soul, in September 2004. The debut album reached platinum status in America and Australia and gold status in Canada. The title track, “Beautiful Soul,” reached number 4 on Billboard Magazine’s Top 40 list, number 16 on Billboard Magazine’s Hot 100 list, and reached gold status in America after its release.

McCartney has released four full-length albums and four extended plays (EPs) during his eighteen-year career. He will release another album soon, which will feature his two most recent singles, “Better With You” and “Wasted.” He is currently on his Resolution tour.

The Dallas Observer reported on McCartney’s performance at the House of Blues, the first stop on his Resolution tour, “Now 31 years old and about to drop [a new] studio album, the first in years, McCartney is still killing it… McCartney truly owned the stage like he grew up as a pop idol – flashing smiles, twirling microphones, nailing boy-band-worthy poses. And his vocals were just like everyone remembered.”

In an interview with Billboard Magazine, McCartney said about his four-year music hiatus, “You do anything long enough, it can drive you mad. And I’m a perfectionist and very particular about things, so I just needed some perspective, a little balance.”

Billboard Magazine commented on McCartney’s new singles, “Those who dug the bubblegum pop that McCartney created during the “Beautiful Soul” era will be the ones feeling the best upon listening to “Better With You,” as the single is reminiscent of his cheesier days.”

McCartney is also known for his acting career. He played a regular role in All My Children and cameoed as himself in shows such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana and What I Like About You. McCartney was also the voice of Theodore Seville in the 2007, 2011, and 2015 live-action adaptations of Alvin and the Chipmunks.

DJ B-Wiz is from Michigan and is part of Viceteam, a group of musical artists who perform in the Detroit area. B-Wiz is Viceteam’s DJ, and he released his debut solo mixtape, Between Classes, in 2014.

Concert tickets for Peru State students are free. Visit www.peru.edu/mccartney to reserve your free ticket. Peru State faculty and staff tickets are $5. General admission tickets are $20. VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available for a limited time.

The concert will be held in the Al Wheeler Activities Center (AWAC) on the Peru State campus. Peru State is a dry campus and no food or drink will be allowed in the AWAC.

Questions about the concert can be directed to the Peru State Campus Activities Board social media account @PSCCAB on Twitter and facebook.com/PSCCAB/.