The Peru Student Education Association (PSEA) will celebrate the anniversary of Dr. Seuss’s birthday on Thursday, February 28, and Friday, March 1. Children from the area will be invited on the Peru State College campus to see four theatrical presentations of Seuss in the newly remodeled Performing Arts Center.

Sara Vance, Peru State teacher candidate and committee co-chair, writes, “Words can come alive with a little magic. I have been working to notify schools, teachers and the community about the magic [Peru Student Education Association] is creating. It has been so wonderful to be a part of this experience.”

The theatrical presentations will include The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, and Horton Hears a Who. Performances are free and open to the public. There will be two performances each day at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Emily Fellin, also a Peru State teacher candidate and PSEA committee co-chair, adds, “I really enjoy being in PSEA and being able to give back to the community. Dr. Seuss is an incredible way to do that, and I can’t wait to see everyone here on campus for the performances.”

A dedication and unveiling ceremony will be held for a new Cat in the Hat statue on Wednesday. The statue will be placed in the new Sesquicentennial Plaza.

PSEA members participating in the 2016 Dr. Seuss Day. Ted Harshbarger, associate athletic director and longtime friend of Dr. Seuss Day, is featured in the center of the group.

The Cat in the Hat was published in 1957. This story follows a cat and his companions, Thing One and Thing Two, as they meet Sally and her brother and the trouble that they cause. This book became a TV special in 1971 and a live-action film in 2003.

Green Eggs and Ham is a short fun tale that uses just 50 words for its vocabulary. In 2001, Publishers Weekly named this book the fourth best-selling English-language children’s book of all time.

Horton Hears a Who tells the story of Horton the Elephant hearing a small speck of dust speaking to him. Horton takes responsibility for the speck and, as the book later reveals, an entire planet, home to Whoville. This is the second Dr. Seuss book to feature Horton. The Whos of Whoville would return in the Grinch that Stole Christmas.

Dr. Seuss was born Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904. During his career, Seuss published over 60 books. In 1958 and 1961, he won the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award for Horton Hatches the Egg and And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, respectively. Seuss also won a Pulitzer Prize in 1984. March 2 has become National Read Across American Day in Seuss’ honor.