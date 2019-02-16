Save local lives through blood donation with LifeServe Blood Center.

LifeServe Blood Center is the community blood bank and sole supplier of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. LifeServe only collects blood in communities where it serves the local hospital or medical center. That can’t be said for every blood collection agency!

Schedule a donation at the Nevada Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, March 13, 12:30-6 p.m. at Nevada Gates Hall, 825 15th St., and rest easy — knowing your blood will save local lives.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.