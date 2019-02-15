Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested several people and seized 100 pounds of marijuana during five traffic stops this week on Interstate 80. All five stops happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:55 p.m. MT Tuesday, trooper located more than two pounds of marijuana after stopping an eastbound Toyota Yaris for speeding at mile marker 18 near Kimball. The driver, Jessica Reyna, 25, of Sacramento, Calif., and passenger, Chase Sinclair, 29, of Charlotte, N.C., were both arrested and lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Troopers then found 85 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop at approximately 3:45 p.m. CT Tuesday. A trooper had stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in a no-parking area on the shoulder of the on-ramp at exit 324 near Giltner. The driver, Franklin Schillfarth, 55, of Maryland, was arrested and was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

On Wednesday at approximately 7:20 a.m. CT, another trooper stopped an eastbound Kia Rio for speeding at 114 miles per hour on I-80 near North Platte at mile marker 176. Marijuana containers were plainly visible in the vehicle and the trooper found approximately two pounds of marijuana during a search. The driver, Brianna Glover, 23, and passenger, Rashawn Hampton, 23, both of Michigan were arrested and lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

At approximately 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, a trooper stopped a Chevy pickup pulling a trailer for failing to stay in its lane near Kearney at mile marker 280. The trooper could smell the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a search. The search revealed personal use marijuana and a handgun. Additionally three pounds of marijuana was located hidden inside a large, older television. An investigation revealed that the driver was unaware of the marijuana inside the television. The driver, Ryan Taylor, 35, of Florida, was arrested and cited for a concealed handgun violation and personal use marijuana. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

Finally, at approximately 10:45 a.m. MT, a trooper discovered seven pounds of marijuana after stopping an eastbound Hyundai Sonata for speeding near Kimball at mile marker 18. The driver, Christopher Seligman, 35, of Maryland, was arrested and lodged in Kimball County Jail.