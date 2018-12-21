UNL Grads

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,551 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 14 and 15.

The graduates are from 48 countries; 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 175 Nebraska communities.

Bob Kerrey, former U.S. senator and former Nebraska governor, delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Gina Matkin, associate professor in agricultural leadership, education and communication at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony Dec. 14 at the arena.

Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Stacy spoke at the College of Law ceremony Dec. 14 at Hamann Auditorium in McCollum Hall.

Area graduates include:

Avoca: Cody Racheal Meyer, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.

Bennet: Brian Ray Chapp, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

Dunbar: Zachary Thomas Heitkamp, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with highest distinction.

Eagle: Makenzie Lynn Fosler, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.

Danielle Estelle Root, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

Elizabeth Schreiber, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in animal science.

Nebraska City: Samantha Lynn Heng, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction.

Palmyra: Alexander Luke Schwaninger, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

Syracuse: Haley Ann Harsin, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.

Katherine Elizabeth Mahar, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

Zoie Kailean McFarland, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in agricultural engineering.

Union: Matthew Robert Rehn, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, bachelor of journalism.



The University of Nebraska, Omaha, hosted commencement ceremonies at Baxter Arena on Friday, Dec. 14.

Area graduates are



UNO Grads

Robert Fankhauser of Eagle, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in education; and

Cassandra Gress of Syracuse, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts and cum laude with a bachelor of science in gerontology.



