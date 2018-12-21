The S-D-A Rockets downed the Nebraska City Pioneers, 53-40, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, thanks to a 16 point night from Wil McCoy.

The Rockets started the game strong by outscoring the Pioneers 12-4 in the first quarter, with McCoy and Jackson Zastera controlling the paint. McCoy continued to be a headache for the Pioneers, as he scored 10 points in the second quarter, and finished with 14, first half points.

Leading 26 -18 at the half, the Rockets extended it’s lead to ten, 36-26, in the third quarter, and cruised to a 53-40 victory.

Justin Gress stepped up and had a good night, by going 3-for-3 behind the arch and finished with 11 points. Jackson Zastera finished with 11, Ben Nannen added 10, and Max Brammier, five.

The Rockets out rebounded the Pioneers, 25-15. McCoy grabbed 11 of those 25 boards.



SDA 41, Lincoln Lutheran 30

The Rockets went to Lincoln to take on an undefeated Warriors team and came out with a hard fought 49-41 win on Friday, December 14.

The Rockets had a lead early in the game, but the Warriors would not go away and actually tied the score 38-38 with five minutes left in the game. A three pointer by Justin Gress broke the tie and some key fourth quarter free throw shooting put the game away for the Rockets.



Ft Calhoun 46, SDA 35

The Rockets came into this game with a 5-0 record, but an injury to Ben Nannen slowed down the Rockets offense, as Ft. Calhoun got the win.

Coach Mark Hrabik said that a bright spot on the offensive side was Junior, Grant Stubbendeck, as he scored 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

“We really need someone to step up in Ben's absence and will probably have to do it by committee,” Hrabik said. “Right now we don't know how long Ben will be out so we will have to adjust and keep looking to play towards the guys strengths while he is out.”