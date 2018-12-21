St. Paulinus Catholic Church sponsored the American Red Cross Blood Drive Dec. 11 at Luther Memorial Church. The drive collected 46 whole bloods and three double reds for a total of 52 pints.

Milestones reached were as follows: Twyla Rowley has donated 11 gallons; Rosemary Dutton has donated 5 gallons; Janet Jones has donated 2 gallons; Ronald McCartthey has donated 1 gallon Organizers would like to thank St. Paulinus Catholic Church for sponsoring the drive and those two helped at the drive: Carolyn Volkmer, chairman, Linda Holz, Janet Zeiger, Rosemary Dutton, Laura Haynes, Sandy McCarthy, Mick McCarthy, Patti Janssen and Kay Kreiffels.

Also thanks to Leonard Buchholz for finding the crew for setting up and taking down, including AG Howell and Chuck Bjork. Thanks to Luther Memorial Church for offering their building for many drives. Without everyone's help, the event wouldn't be able to save so many lives. A huge thank you goes out to Traci Bjork for her many hours of diligence that make the drives possible.



