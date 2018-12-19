GNC is recalling women's iron supplements that were sold in packaging that isn't child-resistant.

The recall, issued Wednesday, involves more than 750,000 packages of the chain's Women's Iron Complete product.

There are 60 pills in each package.

The pills, which were sold for about $10 in GNC stores and online at drugstore.com from September 2000 to August 2018, are in a blister pack that isn't child-resistant, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. If a child took one or more of the pills, poisoning is a possibility.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Customers who have Women's Iron Complete can bring it to a GNC store for a refund.