For Wednesday, June 17

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Debts or other obligations that have held you back finally get under control today. You are about to be free to progress more rapidly. Be aware of repeating financial patterns, good or bad. Keep a positive attitude. Tonight: A sibling or neighbor calls for help.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Today finds you very motivated. You are bursting with enthusiasm about new projects. Do release stress, however. Step back and regroup if you feel a tinge of anger. Look within to discover what direction you truly want to take. Tonight: Read between the lines.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Help arrives when least expected and most needed, for angels can come in the form of helpful friends or professional consultants. Do not let social situations create any awkwardness at work. Your loyalties and attachments are in flux. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Surprises occur involving certain friendships. However, even if your social life is slightly awry, feel free to go ahead and cement plans related to travel or long-distance matters. Group affiliations will be deepened. Tonight: Avoid power struggles with ruthless and manipulative individuals.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HH An unexpected change of plans and various obstacles are likely, so have alternate plans and remain flexible. Financial plans related to business also may be affected. There will be minor upsets in social plans, particularly those connected with career endeavors. Tonight: Relax.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Nervous tension may temporarily take hold. Do not be too impulsive; things may not work out as planned. A business venture or other long-term plans, however, are worked out through the help of long-distance friends who are far away. Tonight: You give thanks.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Today brings opportunities to enhance your general financial outlook. For some this will be in the form of receiving money owed. Those involved in health, research or technical careers are favored. Some may even gain through a partner's new job. Tonight: Vivid daydreams.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Serious discussions with partners fare well when deep insights are gleaned into prior negative behaviors. However, the wellbeing vanishes if there is an unwillingness to face facts. You get the go-ahead for a new work project. Tonight: A powerful friend may change your life considerably.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You experience more than your average number of frustrations at work. A little compromise and patience for others' bad moods will help. You make the acquaintance of someone quite charming. Tonight: You realize you have fewer personal problems than your associates.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH Creative ideas abound today, and some of them could lead to money. If working around the home, take extra safety precautions when tiredness or inattentiveness could lead to messes. You will experience some irritability. Tonight: Romantic opportunities come your way.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH The display of emotionalism going on around you could drive you a little crazy. Fortunately, it is short-lived. Avoid the family squabbles that are likely to take place. Commitments formed could be lasting. Tonight: Increased responsibilities involving children. Be flexible.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Angry words actually clear the air once and for all. Major life changes and transitions are happening. View this period as an opportunity for change and do not be afraid. You are entering into a new realm of existence, experiencing a virtual rebirth. Tonight: Celebrate.