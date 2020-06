Frankie Sutton spending 26 years as front desk clerk at the Sheldon-Munn Hotel. Business had slowed down with the arrival of hotels around the interstate and hghway. Some of Frankie’s most distinguished guests were Lee Meriwether, Louie Armstrong, Jack Benny and Wilt Chamberlain. When the 7-foot-1 Chamberlain was too big for the hotel, they pushed two twin beds together. Published in the Ames Tribune June 7, 1976. For more historical information visit www.AmesHistory.org.