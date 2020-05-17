This week’s artifact comes from a long-time local employer. It is made of stamped aluminum and was meant to be used as a tray or an ashtray. It celebrates 25 years of backhoe manufacturing in Burlington.

J. I. Case Co., now Case New Holland, was founded in 1842. Initially known as the Racine Threshing Machine Works in Racine, Wisconsin, Case designed and built a new grain threshing machine that could do the work 10 times faster than the hand powered machines of the time. The machines proved popular, so Mr. Case increased the size of his plant and began selling them on credit. Over the years, Mr. Case would expand the J. I. Case company several more times and eventually moved into manufacturing construction equipment as well as farm equipment.

The company decided to move to the Burlington location between 1930 and 1940, taking over a former furniture factory located along Des Moines Avenue with easy access to both the river and railroad tracks, as well as what would become Highways 99 and 34, which made shipping their products easier. They retooled the former factory to fit their needs, and then expanded several times until they achieved the current layout. However, they did not always made backhoes. During WWII, they made bomber wings, in addition to combines and other farmer equipment.

In 1957, Case started to manufacture backhoes in the Burlington plant, eventually becoming the self-proclaimed Backhoe Capital of the world by manufacturing the majority of the backhoes that were produced in the world at that location in the 70s and 80s. In fact, in 1982, Case celebrated 25 years of backhoe manufacturing with a positive whirl of commemorative memorabilia, including a silver backhoe.

Case eventually would merge with International Harvester, but it still remains the largest producer of backhoes in the world. And the vast majority of them are made right here in Burlington, Iowa.

The artifact is currently not on display, as the museum is closed indefinitely because of the pandemic. However, we are asking for people to share their stories about the pandemic with us, as part of our COVID-19 Pandemic archive. Please share your stories with Julie Martineau via email at juliem@dmchs.org

