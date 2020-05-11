FORT MADISON ― The second annual “Celebration of Light” at Fort Madison Community Hospital scheduled for today is being postponed until a future date yet to be determined.

Fort Madison Community Hospital (FMCH) Home Health & Hospice Care and the FMCH Foundation are selling crystal prisms to honor and remember loved ones.

Beautiful, light reflecting prisms are being sold in honor, memory or support of a loved one as a fundraiser for the FMCH Hospice program representing that, “every life is worth celebrating and every life shines their own unique light into the world."

The prisms will hang on the windows surrounding the Dick Canella Serenity Garden in the Main Lobby at FMCH once the hospital returns to normal operations.

“This fundraising event helps to support the great work our hospice program is doing, but also celebrate the beauty of life. We had wonderful engagement from the community, and our employees last year. We look forward to being able to display these beautiful crystals again this year and honoring our loved ones at our Celebration of Light,” said Carrie Green, executive director of the FMCH Foundation.