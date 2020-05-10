FOR RELEASE MONDAY, MAY 11, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Complications are likely to be felt in the business realm. Unresolved problems from last fall are reactivated with bosses or other authority figures. Use today to get them straightened out once and for all. Tonight: Don't be surprised if things have to be redone.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Spiritual books, tapes and lectures can be comforting. If you have been considering getting more education in order to boost your income, today is the time to follow through. Transportation delays can be a bit challenging. Tonight: Defer to a loved one on plans.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Companions have different financial priorities than you. There might be some awkwardness involving an investment or a loan. The dilemma can be solved tonight. Friends have joyful announcements and interesting plans to share. Tonight: Direct feelings of anger toward creating positive changes.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Today accents new cycles in partnerships and relationships. Permit those closest to you to move forward and grow. This will enhance the love you share. Your loved ones will be eternally grateful. Tonight: You will enjoy living on the edge a bit.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH The lion wears a rich, beautiful mane. Likewise, the Leo-born are often blessed with thick, beautiful hair. Today, explore new coiffures or haircuts. By caring for your crowning glory, your overall well-being acquires additional sparkle. Tonight: Your energy improves. Celebrate yourself.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH While you seem to be getting a lot accomplished, others may be experiencing some romantic complications. Tread cautiously if you find yourself being drawn into a soap-opera-type scenario. Issues around children may also arise. Tonight: Keep your plans flexible. Do not commit.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH A relative or extended household member is ready to make some changes. Look at different options. Assemble magical workings to bless home and hearth. The situation will improve by tonight. Tonight: You feel a renewal of enthusiasm and creative energy.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH A neighbor or sibling is anxious to communicate with you. Relatives need extra love and care, especially if they are being difficult. Try to avoid taking sides if friends are squabbling. Tonight: Contact a mentor you trust and listen carefully to their words.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Be patient and add to your earnings slowly. A windfall is not in the stars, but consistent effort will be rewarded. You will be tempted to take a risk or make a major purchase. Tonight: Approach this with caution. It is better not to overextend yourself.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Your character seldom admits failure. You have much to do today. You will be motivated and assertive. Unusual combinations of ideas and events can be instrumental in helping you reach important goals. Tonight: Check in on an elderly relative or neighbor who is lonely.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Today brings a renewed sense of freedom and confidence, and you will work well alone. Wrap up in a cozy robe and burn the midnight oil on a work or creative project. The results will be brilliant. Tonight: Look it over and feel proud of yourself.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Friends offer assistance today. Goodwill and companionship are extended. Any apparent problems can be easily solved if you will just confide in a comrade. Help comes your way from a hidden or unexpected benefactor. Tonight: You will cherish a few stolen moments in daydream.