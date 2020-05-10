Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Oven fried chicken, garden blend rice, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp.

Tuesday: Beef patty with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, chocolate pudding.

Wednesday: Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potato, green beans with onions, wheat roll, jello cake with whipped topping.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, broccoli, seasonal fresh fruit, garlic wheat roll.

Friday: Cook’s choice with dessert.