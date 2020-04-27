Assisted living residents bust dance moves, get fresh outlook from Sunnybrook marketing director Cody Flietner.

For awhile, care centers across America looked like movie sets from "The Twilight Zone" after COVID-19 shut down the country.

Seniors huddled, terrified as they watched TV news filled with tales of horror for someone trapped in a care facility.

The residents of Sunnybrook at Mount Pleasant Assisted Living and Memory Care are typical of care center patrons around the country: Bombarded with negative national news, cut off from relatives and friends — except themselves, but no hugging allowed.

This is no one's definition of the Golden Years.

Meet Cody Flietner — fleet, not flight; this man doesn't run from the things that go bump in the night; he meets them head on. Flietner is the marketing director at Sunnybrook and he's dedicated to defeating the fears society faces.

When the COVID-19 lockdown hit at the end of March, Flietner had a problem: the folks locked inside Sunnybrook needed something other than network news to make each day the gem it should be for anyone over 65.

"We had to think outside the box," he said. "We started doing Skype calls and video calls and FaceTime, but I was trying to think of some fun stuff to show the people who can't visit us — we're on a very strict visitor restriction right now — show the loved ones that they're still having fun regardless despite being locked in."

So Flietner came up with the idea of making a video with the residents, a version of the evergreen Sixties hit "Tequila" by The Champs — but with a twist: the Sunnybrookers shout out "Corona!" instead of "tequila!" at the end of each verse.

Simple as that.

Flietner dressed up as Pee-wee Herman, and he and some of the residents did the famous bar scene from the 1985 flick, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

"I had these huge eight-inch platform boots I had gotten for a drag show in January, and I was like, ‘I can utilize the shoes. I already have the suit.’ I went and bought a red bow tie."

"Corona!" begins with Flietner climbing up onto Sunnybrook's bar — the residence already had one — and zooms into those glittery purple shoes tapping. The residents come in shaking maracas while resident Marlene Statler air-twangs a plastic guitar.

"She used to play piano back in the day, and she was, ‘I've never played a guitar my life,'" Flietner said. "I said, ‘Well, honey, you look like you knew what you were doing with that inflatable guitar.’ She was just picking the strings like she had been playing it her whole life."

"We did it just for fun," Flietner said, but WQAD did a piece, the Southeast Iowa Union called him wanting a story, and “it kind of just exploded" since Flietner posted the video online earlier this month.

By the end of the week, it had garnered nearly 100,000 views; as of Friday, that total was up to more than 135,000.

Everyone had a swell time and more videos are forecast, even beyond the COVID-19 panic.

"We've been trying to keep the train going with doing video montages and stuff that can keep their loved ones in touch with them, even though they can't be there," Flietner said. "The virus is all they're seeing on TV, and I'm trying to lighten up the mood. There's more to everything here besides what's going on in the outside world. So we try to do a lot of fun videos and activities that don't focus on that specifically, to keep their minds off of it, to show that you still do have a purpose here and a purpose in life, and you don't need to be sitting in your room dwelling on, 'Oh, God, when is this going to take me?'"

Flietner said they got "this crazy notion" that they wanted to do a video based off of a Sunnybrook video contest back in January involving all six Sunnybrooks: Ottumwa, Fairfield, Burlington, Fort Madison, Muscatine and, of course, Mount Pleasant.

"The upper management team always does a contest to have us broadcast our community, why we do senior living differently," Flietner said.

Last January's video contest featured dancing and lip-syncing to "Be Out Guest" from the Disney classic, "Beauty and the Beast."

"I was dressed as Lumière, the candlestick guy; my executive director, Jason Murphy, was Cogsworth, and our dietary aide, Terry Reinier, was Mrs. Potts," Flietner said.

That video won the coveted GOAT award: a golden goat meaning "Greatest Of All Time" in the Sunnybrook realm.

"Cody has turned our social media 180 degrees," executive director Jason Murphy said. "His creativity has imploded to the residents. When filming the uplifting videos, the residents were hesitant at first. After understanding how Cody's visions come to life, the residents are asking when can we make more."

Murphy said the videos have had a trickle affect, in which some residents who choose not to participate in social activities are wanting to be more and more involved with the filming.

"This is powerful during this time of crisis in the country," Murphy said. "Sunnybrook at Mount Pleasant is trying its hardest to give residents some socialization during social distancing and keep the spark alive in our community."

Flietner said online comments about the videos range along the lines of, "We haven't seen this at other facilities" and "It's awesome that you guys are still maintaining the fun and sanity despite the fact that they're locked in the building and they can't leave or have anybody visit them."

Flietner grew up in West Burlington and transitioned into Burlington in his early adult years. He and Greg, his husband of 10 years, own the Big River Popcorn shop in West Burlington.

Flietner has worked many places, from Saks Fifth Avenue in Florida to Brad Deery Honda in Iowa.

Many locals know him as drag artist Cokeena Addiction — "It's a name, not a lifestyle."

He's gaining popularity as Dancing Dino in an inflatable T-Rex outfit who dances for children and adults at birthay parties around Burlington and West Burlington.

Prior to his current position at Sunnybrook, Flietner's Mount Pleasant work was at non-profit fundraiser Innovairre and then Applebee's before the marketing director position at Sunnybrook came up last September. Murphy urged Flietner to apply.

"Jason's known me for a good 20 years and said, 'I think you’d be great at this job.' So I decided what the heck? I wasn't looking for a new job," Flietner said. "Marketing's always been something I wanted to do because I've been doing it with the popcorn shop for so long. So I got the job and we've been having fun ever since."

"Cody is a valued employee with Sunnybrook at Mount Pleasant," Murphy said. "His creativity shines through with his idea, visions, and personality. Cody's ideas are out of the box, and he strives to be different and provide originality to his work. He transforms his ideas to a vision and runs with it full force, hoping to brighten the day for our residents and staff."

Fun aside, Flietner said the No. 1 goal at Sunnybrook is to keep the residents healthy and safe, and these days, that means out of COVID-19's reach.

"The stipulations that our upper management team has put in place, some of (the residents) still don't understand the whys," he said. "But, you know, in the long-term realm of things, we don't want to get it in the building. That's the thing."

Flietner skipped college after high school and went to work for U.S. Cellular for almost nine years during the cellphone boom in the late '90s. He said he'd like to go to college someday, but his current marketing director position with Sunnybrook is an unexpected dream gig.

"I never thought senior living would be something in my career path that would be on my resumé, but this place here feels at home," he said. "I don't feel like I've come into work every day; it's like coming home to 42 grandpas and grandmas here. I'm a newbie guy, but I can already tell that the culture here is really in-depth with the residents. They really, truly do care about them. And we give them purpose. That's why we do the videos, why we do the activities, why we try to keep it fun and spontaneous for them in there, because they're pretty much stuck in the building right now."

So remember Cody Flietner and his gang of geriatric gyrators the next time you hear something go bump in the night.

It's probably just the boogeyman, and you can hear all about it on the morning news — if you aren't too busy doing the Pee-wee Herman two-step.

Sunnybrook is located at 1406 E. Linden Drive, Mount Pleasant. Call (319) 385-7227, visit them online at sunnybrookmtpleasant.com, and see the "Corona!" video at sunnybrookmtpleasant on Facebook.

