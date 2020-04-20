Bryan Schneider grew up in southern California, up in the high desert, not so far from the Pacific Ocean to prevent a little surfing now and then.

Schneider is outgoing, friendly, upbeat, and he shines with his own inner light.

The building where he works is comfortable, friendly, open and filled with God's light.

Schneider, 33, is pastor for the Sharon Reformed Presbyterian Church outside of Morning Sun.

"I was born in West Covina and grew up an hour east of there," Schneider said. "I attended Mountain View Community Church. That's a Baptist church."

Schneider married his wife, Olivia, in 2010, and they have four children: Nathan, Deborah, Daniel and Ellie.

Oh, and three cats including Noodle.

"He was the slippery one when we got all those kittens," Schneider said.

So how does a former carpet cleaner and SoCal Navy lad end up in the middle of the southeast Iowa cornfield maze we call the Promised Land?

Schneider graduated high school in Rialto, California, in 2004 and went to work for Stanley Steemer in Chicago; that alone is reason enough to enlist, but the Navy, like Steemer, was only a stepping stone on Schneider's path.

"The long story is, I was in the Navy right after high school on the USS Enterprise as a damage control man; firefighting type of work," he said. "It was like most firefighters — it's mostly maintenance and paperwork."

Schneider and his crew didn't handle F-15 crashes and such; the air crew would take care of those. Schneider handled everything specific to the ship, such as training newbies for battle stations.

"I was the ship's damage control instructor," he said. "Whenever anybody came to the ship, I was the one who taught them what they're supposed to be doing. What we mostly did — thankfully, planes don't crash very often — we had a lot of flooding and a lot of electrical fires."

Yes, flooding: The now-decommissioned Enterprise was 50-some years old and had a plumbing system the size of a Manhattan skyscraper.

"I had a typical evangelical conversion, where I'd gotten myself into some stupid trouble," said Schneider. "God just kind of grabbed me by the scruff of my neck and said, 'Stop being stupid. What are you doing?' So I found myself wanting to read the Bible." Which he did non-stop.

Schneider, who had been raised in a Christian home, talked to one of the ship's chaplains, Mark Logid .

"He was a wonderful, wonderful pastor, and I had a whole bunch of questions, and Mark said, 'I think you need to go to school.' So that's what I did," Schneider said.

The Enterprise returned to Virginia from deployment in 2008 and Schneider joined a Presbyterian church in Hampton, Virginia, and continued to study the Bible.

"My pastor, Byron Snapp, said, 'Instead of getting a Bible degree, why don't you go get a history degree so you know something else as well.' And that was wise," Schneider said.

Schneider left the Navy late in 2008 at the end of his four-year enlistment as an E-5 — a Petty Officer Second Class to us landlocked Iowans, a rank similar to sergeant in other armed forces — and returned to California for his next stepping stone: community college.

"I did community college because I was a horrible high school student," Schneider said. "And to see if I could even do college."

His next step on his path to Iowa was Geneva College, a Christian liberal arts college in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh, where he earned the suggested bachelor of arts degree in history in 2012.

"I didn't know if I wanted to be a brainiac or if I wanted to be a pastor," Schneider said. "So I went ahead and did a masters in church history."

That was at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School north of Chicago in Deerfield; TEDS is one of the largest seminaries in the world.

"I studied church history there thinking, 'If I want to do a PhD in history and be a professor, I can do that. But if I want to be a pastor, it's not going to hurt me,' so I kind of hedged my bets there," Schneider said. "But I still had this nagging feeling, I still loved the Bible, still loved talking with people and caring for people."

His pastor in Chicago had advised Schneider to go to seminary and figure things out while studying to be a pastor, telling him, "It's not going to hurt you."

In June 2015, Schneider,Olivia and their new family returned to Pennsylvania while he attended Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh.

"We had two kids and were pregnant with a third, and so the church out in Pittsburgh said, 'We'll make sure you're fed. If you come, we'll take care of you.' So I did three years at seminary there," Schneider said.

The Schneiders also ran a wedding photography business — Schneider is a skilled lensman — but they decided to sell the business a year ago, after Schneider took his next career step: into Iowa.

"I don't know how the church here got my name," he said. "But one of the elders, John Smith, a wonderful man, gave me a call and said, 'You want to come out Iowa? We'd like to hear you preach.'"

Schneider said selling the family's photography business was a tough decision.

"Leaving the Navy was hard because I thought that was going to be my career," he said. "And then seeing our business go from infancy to finally being self-sustaining and providing an income, then walking away from that to come here. We saw both as kind of, 'Okay, are we really going to do this?' I guess you can say the rest is history."

The Schneiders followed their path to a modest house south of Morning Sun in June 2018.

Culture shock

"The closest we'd ever been to the Midwest was Chicago, which is not typical Midwest," Schneider said laughing. "The north suburbs is not Midwest."

But the family adapted immediately.

"We love it," Schneider said. "You know, four miles down a gravel road is a pretty good life. It's more and more rare for families to be able to raise their kids out on a gravel road somewhere. And so that's a big blessing. But having lived in the city basically my whole life, the stars are incredible. You have amazing sunrises and sunsets out here. In Pittsburgh, lots and lots of hills, and so you don't get the colors in the sunrise the same way you do here."

He said one of his favorite things about rural Iowa is the wildlife.

"The other day, I was driving at night from the church to the house and, in between, crossing the road, was a skunk. Just one of those neat things," he said. "And I always love seeing the deer."

Schneider said that during the first eight years of their marriage, Olivia wanted nothing to do with a garden.

"Even in the city, even if it was a community garden, I always had something small so I could be planting peppers or trying eggplant ... I was never any good at growing eggplant," he said, laughing. "We moved out here and one of the church members came over and tilled up some ground for us at the house. And now, in the summers, if I don't know where Olivia is, she's out in the garden — voluntarily. I don't know what it was, but as soon as we transplanted her out to the country, all of sudden, my wife loves being out there growing things."

They don't grow sweet corn because of the local generosity.

"The first year we moved in, we had at least four people bring us sweet corn." Schneider said. "One person brought in a big old dogfood bag filled to the brim. One of the other elders, Jim Pilling, brought his pickup truck filled with sweet corn. And so the first week we were here, we blanched and froze, I think it was 66 quarts of sweet corn."

None of that original bountiful harvest remains.

"With four kids, you eat through things pretty fast," he said.

Schneider also enjoys hunting deer, something unthinkable in southern California.

"I got a buck two years ago, and I got a buck last year," he said, adding his children enjoy venison.

"Another fun thing about being in the country that's different: There are farmers in the congregation and they show up with beef," Schneider said. "Mark McElhinney raises Angus, so he'll just show up with a whole bunch — our freezer is never empty."

Schneider said he and Olivia did some photography for friends in Columbus Junction who have a small start-up farm business, Acorn Bluff Farms, specializing in heritage pork raised outdoors. They put together some product shots and headshots and were rewarded with half a hog.

"We never had people barter meat or bring meat to the house before," he said. "The amount of protein in our diet has gone way up since moving here."

Sharon Reformed Presbyterian, or Sharon RP Church, is a part of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America. Schneider's congregation averages about 50, depending on the season: harvest, planting and so on.

"It can fluctuate from week to week," Schneider said. "If people are sick and and it's time to go visit kids and grandkids, we might have 30; if it's other random weekends, which I never know, we might have 75 or 80."

Schneider said the best thing about his job is people, and his enthusiasm for people is boundless.

"I love getting to love people," he said. "I really love seeing people get over hurdles. I love seeing people grow. I love people being involved. I get to be there at some of the most important times in people's lives, and some of the most difficult times in people's lives. I love getting to open God's word and just, you know: 'What does it say, what does it mean, what is it teaching? How does it apply to our lives?' And doing that in a way where, hopefully people can understand it. I like hearing people wrestle with stuff. I really like seeing people grow. Being invited into those special moments."

Schneider has yet to bury anyone in the church's cemetery, thankfully.

"Thank the Lord, our people have been healthy and have largely followed social distancing and kept themselves isolated," he said.

Having grown up in California's metropolitan region called the Inland Empire, Schneider didn't experience thunderstorms until living in Pennsylvania, but they're another thing he loves about Iowa.

"The other night I was out there with the iPhone, showing my mom and my grandparents. 'Look at the thunderstorm coming in, it's so cool!' That's a blast," he said with glee.

In Iowa, we learn the Devil lives down below while God reigns in the heavens, so which is more frightening: A tornado or an earthquake?

"Oh, an earthquake," Schneider said without hesitation."You don't know when it's going to happen."

Schneider experienced a rare instance of an earthquake while on base in Virginia.

"I remember all of us thinking that a bomb had gone off somewhere nearby, because that's what it felt like," he said.

Schneider grew up on the San Andreas Fault and experienced plenty of big quakes in his youth.

"Doing earthquake drills was a normal part of life, but we don't have any warning for them," he said. "Here, they'll warn you: 'Watch out today! The conditions are right.'"

We say the conditions are right for Pastor Schneider to stay with us here in the promised land.

Join him for services on SharonRPC.org every Sunday at 10:15 a.m.

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.