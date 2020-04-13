For Tuesday, April 14

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You will be juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion, and much will be accomplished. A competitive mood is present. Listen to the suggestions of elderly relatives. Compromise will spell success. Tonight: Be with family.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Athletic activities indoors may develop into a genuine passion. A new team quality will develop with those with whom you are isolated. Take some time to revel in the peace and quiet of nature. Release old anger and anguish. Tonight: Watch a fascinating new documentary.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Learn the art of Pranayama, or healing yoga breathing, to further promote wellness and longevity. Teach the children this too. Fresh air, the wind and breath can assume a new importance in the quest for perfect health. Tonight: Go over shared resources with your partner.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Partnerships add sparkle and surprises today. This promises interesting new possibilities. Initiate a discussion about compatibility to reach out to an attractive new prospect. Commitment goes many steps further. Begin to keep a dream journal. Tonight: Special date night.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH The relationship between a positive state of mind, faith and dedication to your health will be very apparent today. You wish to communicate this to your household, and you do so successfully. A child may be volatile. Spend quality time together. Tonight: Extra nutritious dinner.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Today you have a complicated sensation of applying the gas and the brakes at the same time. You want to enjoy yourself, but the current situation is so challenging. Stay flexible, and this can be an enjoyable day. Tonight: Catch up with your loved ones.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You've always had an artistic bent. Today creative expression can be a catalyst for spiritual awakening. Explore different forms of sacred symbols to attain closer attunement with the divine mysteries. You will hear from an elderly relative. Tonight: Get to bed early.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH A residential or career move may be in progress. Be flexible. Help comes from those in positions of power and authority. You assimilate new ideas and make wise decisions. Make sure you talk it over with siblings/neighbors. Tonight: Play and communicate online.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HH In some respect today brings a gambler's aspect. Keep credit cards in check and exercise great care in speculation. Plan carefully for the payment of taxes, insurance policies and in meeting financial obligations to others. Tonight: Seek ways to make the most of hidden assets.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH You seek identification with a larger collective today. Your personal achievement leads to the establishment of new civilization while turning away from shallowness. You feel empowered, and this leads to happiness. Tonight: There are a couple of admirers from which to choose.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Your spiritual expression takes a new direction today. You might ask friends about their beliefs and you might enjoy honoring their holy days. Re-read emails before sending them and keep your tone pleasant in conversations. Tonight: An argument might ensue. Stay out of it.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH A new maturity beneficially impacts your approach to your friendships. You grow weary of those who play games. Mutual accomplishments will have more appeal. An especially comforting, calming type of love situation takes over the day. Tonight: Catch up on a party line.