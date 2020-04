Bill Schwind of Burlington is celebrating his 90th birthday.

He was born April 15, 1930, in Ringwood, Oklahoma.

He and his wife, Mary, have five children, Jan (Greg) Boyles, Judi (Tim) Wagner, Jaci Mehaffy, David (Brenda) Schwind and Darrin Schwind.

His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate.

Cards and letters may be sent to him at 6121 Summer St., Burlington, Iowa 52601.