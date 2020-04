HOENIG, Mason Dean, son of Heidi and Darren Hoenig of Montrose was born April 2 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. He joins his siblings, Alexis, Dakota, Ethan, Ashton, Bella and Westen.

HUSS, Kade Anthony, son of Gillian Smith and Adam Huss of Fort Madison was born April 4 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grand parents are Renee Senf of Fort Madison, Diane and Rich Bollin of Charleston and Wesley Huss of Fort Madison. He joins his siblings, Karter and Jazzmyn Huss.