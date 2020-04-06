Burlington has never been known for its public monuments and physical proclamations of civic pride. Rather, general apathy and parsimonious attitudes have discouraged the purchase of statues, fountains and other forms of municipal magnificence.

For example, in 1896, the town could only boast of the North Hill Park fountain and the Corse equestrian statute in Crapo Park. But a group of local benefactors thought the town deserved more and offered to fund a third monument — a fountain to be placed in downtown Burlington.

This ornate pile of Victorian marble and iron would be a grace note in an otherwise utilitarian business district, more commonly known for millinery stores, harness shops and bars. The fountain’s bubbly waters would sooth passers-by and offer relief to passing thirsty horses and dogs.

After some considerations, the city fathers opted to place the fountain on the courthouse’s south lawn, where it could be fed by running a water line from the nearby county building. The fountain was purchased, placed and turned on and soon was gushing sprays of crystal clear water.

All went well for a few days, though there was some minor grumblings that tax dollars were paying the water bill. But generally, the community seemed to welcome the downtown fountain and there was even talk of additional beautification projects.

That brief flirtation with civic improvement ended a few weeks later when an unusually strong northeast breeze played over the town. As the fountain bubbled, the wind lifted the spray of water, carried it over the lawn, through the window of the neighboring Hawk Eye Laundry and onto a stack of freshly ironed shirts.

The manager of the laundry was Mr. Mathews – a man possessing a short fuse and a belief in direct action. When he discovered the sodden shirts, he immediately moved to correct the situation.

He burst from his shop, muttering and swearing, past the offending fountain, while scattering the small boys and pigeons in his path. He went up to the courthouse, mounted to the third floor and located the main valve room controlling the water to the fountain. He turned the valve to the off position and, without saying a word, he rolled back out of the court house to the laundry.

A few moments later, Sheriff Smith returned to the courthouse, and as he passed the fountain, he made note it was not running. Assuming it had not been turned on, he paused on his way to his office and opened the fountain valve.

When the still smoldering Mathews returned to his pile of wet shirts, he glanced out the window just in time to get a face full of spray from the now happily re-gurgling fountain.

Again, Mathews was out of the laundry, back across the lawn and once again in the courthouse. Again, he went to the valve room and cut off the supply of water. But this time, he paused to suggest to the sheriff that the law officer place the fountain in an anatomically uncomfortable location.

No one could talk to the county’s top law enforcement official in that manner, and no one could turn off the fountain without permission of the board of supervisors, protested Smith, and if Mathews didn’t watch out, he would end up on the county rock pile.

It was war, Mathews declared as the sheriff re-opened the valve and the fountain once again bubbled to life.

For a few days, nothing happened, and the sheriff put the ugly incident out of his mind. But across the lawn, a team of men were dismantling the laundry’s high smokestack and replacing it with a strange sheet metal elbow.

The purpose of the stack modification became clear on August 6th, when the wind was blowing from the laundry to the courthouse and Mathews determined it was time to strike.

Suddenly, a dense cloud of oily black smoke boiled from the laundry’s modified chimney and, directed by the sheet metal elbow, billowed past the still bubbling fountain and into the courthouse windows.

The effect was all that Mathews could have desired. Offices and courtrooms filled with dense smoke. Clerks slammed the windows shut, but the mid-summer heat proved that to be an unworkable defense.

The sheriff manned his desk as long as possible, but as a layer of sweat and soot formed on his shirt, he was forced into action.

Accompanied by a squad of deputies, Smith went to the laundry to find Mathews madly shoveling coal, bits of harness and oily rags into his boiler. When told to desist, Mathews informed the sheriff there was no law governing smoke emissions and if the sheriff touched the boiler, he would be sued.

It was obviously a standoff. The supervisors and sheriff reviewed their options and, in the end, the fountain was disconnected. Mathews had carried the day and once again the city had escaped the threat of civic beautification. But the Hawk Eye Laundry did offer a sale for cleaning the smoke stained clothes of the courthouse workers.