For Friday, April 3

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH It's a good day for pursuing a creative project. Drama is highlighted, possibly involving children. Dress boldly. Showmanship is emphasized. You feel creative and passionate, as well as impulsive and honest. Follow your heart about a relationship. Tonight: Go out on the town.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH You work best on your own today. Secrets, intrigue and confidential information play a role. Knowledge is essential to your success. Express your desires but avoid self-deception. Maintain your emotional balance. A partner or lover plays a role. Tonight: Quality time with family.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You feel mentally restless and your mind moves quickly from one thought to another. A change of scenery works in your favor. You speak your mind in any contact with siblings or neighbors. It is time to write, revise and publicize. Tonight: Read voraciously.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Expect emotional experiences related to money and your values. It's a good day for investments, but be practical. Don't make any major purchases now. You seek financial and domestic security, and you feel best surrounded by familiar objects. Tonight: Date night at home.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You get recharged for next week. Your face is in the public. The way you see yourself today is the way others see you. You're physically vital and top of your game professionally. Focus on making yourself and others happy. Tonight: Entertain.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Keep track of your dreams. Ideas are vivid at work. You can tap deeply into the collective unconscious for inspiration. Universal knowledge and eternal truths are the themes of the day. You have compassion for those down on their luck. Tonight: Meditate and get to bed early.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Focus on your direction and motivation. Flow with the current and accept what comes your way. Where are you going and why? The spotlight at work is on cooperation. Show your appreciation to others. A partner is highlighted. Tonight: Attend a professional gathering.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You communicate your feelings well to co-workers who are sympathetic. You are looking for a raise or an advancement. You know you deserve it. Your life is more public now, so avoid emotional displays. You attract the attention of higher-ups. Tonight: Relax.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH New opportunities arise related to higher education or travel. You yearn for a new experience. You also might gain an opportunity related to a publishing project. You can create positive change through your ideas. Tonight: Go somewhere you have never been before.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHH You investigate, analyze or simply observe what is going on today. You quickly come to a conclusion and wonder why others do not see what you see. Keep secrets entrusted to you. You feel obligated to fulfill your promises. Tonight: Watch a favorite movie.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH You aggressively pursue a partnership today as you explore a new venture. You take the lead in what you are doing. You will not take no for an answer. Loved ones and friends are more important than usual. Tonight: Take the night off.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Your emphasis today is on your daily work and service to others. Attend to details and be careful not to overlook a seemingly minor matter that could take on great importance later. Keep up with your exercise and watch your diet. Tonight: Relax at home.