This week’s artifact is a tad out of its “use by” date. And at 107 years old, it is in a remarkable state of preservation. It consists of a small piece of white and a small piece of chocolate cake, ensconced in a gift box and protected by flaps of paper decorated with a bit of lace.

Wedding cake favors were a common gift for both unmarried ladies in wedding parties and wedding guests until just after World War II.

The tradition of giving out wedding “favors” goes back to 16th Century England, where newlyweds would give “lovers knots,” elaborate confections of lace and ribbon, to wedding guests as a show of appreciation and good fortune, as well as a show of wealth on behalf of the newly married couples’ families.

The aristocratic class would give out something called a “bonbonniere,” usually a trinket box made of porcelain, crystal, or precious metal that may or may not be decorated with semi-precious stones. Inside would be a confection made of pure sugar, some of which were quite elaborate. As sugar became more affordable, the bonbonnieres were replaced with sugared almonds. Sugared almonds gave way to Jordan almonds, which are a modern wedding staple. They are thought to symbolize fertility, long life, wealth, health and happiness. The contrast of the bitterness of the almonds and the sweetness of the sugar is thought to symbolize the bitter-sweetness of marriage.

Wedding cake by no means is a modern invention either. The idea of a wedding cake dates back to the ancient Romans. The groom would break a loaf of barley bread over the bride’s head, symbolizing fertility and good luck. Guests then would take crumbs home with them, in the hopes some of the luck and fertility would rub off on them. Fortunately, this tradition long since has fallen to the wayside.

The two types of cake in our box were thought to represent both the bride and the groom: The white cake, with white icing, was thought to represent the purity and virginity of the bride. Refined white sugar was seen as a status symbol, which made it a popular choice for wedding cakes prior to WWII.

The idea of a groom’s cake started in Victorian England and remains popular in the American South today. Some variation of chocolate cake is traditional for the groom’s cake, as well as weird and fanciful cake designs. Placing a bit of both cakes under a young woman’s pillow was thought to help her dream of her own wedding, and to dream of (and soon meet) her own husband.

Our cake is not on display at this time, but serves as an interesting reminder of past wedding traditions.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.