This day in Ames History Nov. 17, 1910. Mayor Parley Sheldon takes a stand against the idea of a billiard parlor in Ames. He said it was “worse than a saloon,” because of its association with gambling. His ban lasted 41 years until a new city ordinance allowed Frank Daniels, above, to open the Ames Recreation Center in 1951. It was located on Fifth Street where the Ames Public Library Bookmobile garage is today; it closed in 1979. Photo courtesy of LaVonne Schumann. For more historical information, visit www.AmesHistory.org.