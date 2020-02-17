Wendy Corzatt’s family farm home in Illinois’ Henderson County had grown quiet. Her husband, Mike, was spending his days tending to farming operations, and the last of her three children had gone off to school. Days lingered longer as she considered where life would next take her.

“It reached a point where I no longer needed to watch children all day and I wasn’t expected to make lunches for the harvesting crew,” Corzatt said. “What was it I was to do? But one thing was certain, and that was I was not going to sit around the house all day and do nothing. I was going to get a job.”

That determination contributed to a major life change for the Corzatt family with entrepreneurial adventures and relocation to neighboring Burlington — along with a side-helping of fresh water shrimp.

Corzatt will confess the initial move off the farm had little to do with career ambitions. Rather it stemmed from a family desire to enroll the children in the more demanding Burlington Notre Dame education system.

But once the children were in their new school, the family began to question the wisdom of daily commutes from the farm across the river. It was decided to move from Illinois and, after a few intervening address changes, the Corzatts had relocated to rural Beaverdale.

The move opened up greater career opportunities, but it still had not led her to what she now considers her “dream job.” That was to come during a family ski vacation to Aspen, Colorado.

“Until about six years go, I was still mainly a stay-at-home farmer’s wife. But then we went to Colorado and met a family friend who was in real estate at Aspen. He suggested that I had the type of personality that made me a natural to work in real estate. When we got back home, I started thinking about what he had said,” she explained.

Corzatt decided real estate presented an opportunity she could not ignore and, after obtaining the necessary training and licensing, she embarked on her new job.

“It is a wonderful place for me to be,” she said. “Not only do I get involved with selling homes, but I also become deeply involved with my client’s lives. It is really fascinating and I love it.”

Corzatt is quick to add her enthusiasm for the work-a-day world in no way diminishes her realization that staying at home and raising a family is an extremely important part of life. Her family remains the lynch pin of her life, holding all other aspects together.

Corzatt became is a real estate agent with Burlington’s Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors, where normal work days can be filled with contacting potential customers, showing homes and exploring the local market. But she has few “normal” days because she and Mike are still exercising their entrepreneurial leanings.

“We’ve always lived in the country and Mike has continued the cattle business with a cow-calf operation. And come fall, you will probably see him driving across the bridge in his yellow Cat combine. But we also love horses, and our Farmhouse Stables are now an important part of our lives.”

The Corzatts’ youngest child, Ella, age 13, and her mother share a passion for horses. One of the first things the family did when they moved to their 53-acre spread was to construct a horse barn. This, in turn, led to opening a boarding stable and equestrian school.

“When I was growing up, I always wanted a horse and I kept asking by dad for one. Dad said I could have one — but only when I got married and then I had to ask Mike,” Corzatt recalled.

Daughter Ella plays an important part in the stable’s operation and is assigned the cleaning and feeding of the animals. The Farmhouse Stable and riding arena now have 18 horses and a waiting list.

“Farmhouse Stables is more than just a boarding stable. We offer riding lessons, and people who board horses here will often get together for group rides or simply sit around, talk, and play games. There is also a fish pond where we sometimes get together. It’s really a family place.”

If her day job as a real estate agent and the care of the stable plus family responsibilities were not enough to keep Corzatt busy, there is always the shrimp business.

“We knew early on that we couldn’t just be in the corn and bean business if we wanted to succeed,” Corzatt reported. “So we decided to do a little thinking outside the box.

“That’s when we read a magazine article about raising fresh-water shrimp and thought ‘we could do that’. We then went to a conference at the University of Kentucky and really felt like small fish in a big pond. There were people there from all over the world. I thought 'what are doing here? We are crazy.'

“I was ready to walk out and then it was like the Lord said to me, ‘Wendy, I didn’t bring you to this point to have you back out now.'”

The Corzatts have yet to raise their first shrimp, but they have erected a metal building to house the future operation and, with Heavenly backing, they plan to pursue the shrimp business.

Shrimp, horses, rental property and family now have Corzatt wondering if there really ever were days when she was a bored housewife looking for a career to keep her busy.

