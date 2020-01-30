The Untold Nauvoo Stories Committee and the Nauvoo Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Untold Nauvoo Stories Symposium inconjunction with the Exodus Commemoration.

The 10th Annual Untold Nauvoo Stories symposium will be held Friday and Saturday at various locations throughout Nauvoo. The Exodus Commemoration will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Untold Nauvoo Stories event begins Friday at the Joseph Smith Historic Site, 865 Water Street. Visitors can listen to various lecturers at the Untold Nauvoo Stories Symposium on various untold stories from Nauvoo’s history, both ancient and recent.

Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Friday. There will be twelve different lectures from which you can choose six to attend. The 30 minute lectures begin at 1 p.m. and run through 5:15 p.m. Cost for the lectures is $20 which includes admittance to Friday and Saturday sessions.

The Untold Nauvoo Stories banquet will be at the historic Hotel Nauvoo at 1290 Mulholland St. Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. It will feature Nauvoo Historical Society Rebecca Williamson as the keynote speaker.

Her topic will be “Mormon Springs and French Town.” Cost for the dinner is $25 if you are only attending the dinner. If you are attending the lectures and the dinner, the total cost is $35.

The Exodus Commemoration begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a light continental breakfast at the Family Living Center, 650 White St., followed by an Exodus Walk reenactment down Main Street to Parley Street and then west to the Mississippi River for a brief program at the flagpole near the Exodus to Greatness and Mormon Pioneer Memorial.

Admission to this event is free.

The Untold Nauvoo Stories lectures continue Saturday afternoon at the Joseph Smith Historical Site for another 12 lectures from 1-5:15pm.

At 5:30 p.m. there will be a catered meal at the Nauvoo Pageant Headquarters, 885 N Highway 96. Payment for the meal is a free will offering. The keynote speaker will be Nauvoo Mayor John McCarthy whose topic will be “Festival on Wheels Memories.”

Finally, visitors can enjoy a Sunday Fireside at the Historic Nauvoo Visitor Center, 290 N Main St. The topic will be “Pioneer Stories”. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.