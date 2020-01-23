Two documentary films will highlight post-impressionist artist's life and work.

If you liked the feature film "Loving Vincent" shown at the Capitol Theater in 2017 you'll love the Gauguin perspective planned for this weekend at 211 N. Third St. in Burlington.

A newly released, 60-minute documentary about the life and work of French post-impressionist artist Paul Gauguin, “Gauguin From the National Gallery, London" is coupled with a 30-minute view of the first-ever exhibition of Gauguin’s portraits, "Gauguin Portraits at the National Gallery," described by The London Sunday Times as “the show of the year” and “original and brilliant” by the London Daily Telegraph.

Filmed in Tahiti, France, the Marquesas Islands and the UK, the film looks at the artist through the lens of art history, and also examines troubling aspects of Gauguin’s legacy, including his treatment of young indigenous women and his role in 19th century French colonialism.

Gauguin he spent ten years in French Polynesia painting people or landscapes and having relationships with the underage native girls he used as his models — and mistresses — including his traditional Polynesian marriage to 13-year-old Pahura.

His descendants, artists and world experts provide commentary.

Eugène Henri Paul Gauguin, 1848 – 1903 was a French post-Impressionist artist unheralded until after his death. Gauguin is hailed for his use of color and Synthetism style that were distinct from Impressionism. He was a painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramist, and writer.

His tumultuous life with Vincent Van Gogh in Arles, France, was the featured in the 2017 Oscar-nominated "Loving Vincent" which premiered at the Capitol in 2018; it was a feature-length, hand-painted animated documentary film created with thousands of hand-painted drawings that flicker so quickly the human eye perceives the images as motion.

"The Van Gogh movie was one of the best we've ever done, so we thought this might appeal to the same audience," Art Center director Tammy McCoy said.

Gauguin was an influence on modern artists including Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse.

“Gauguin From the National Gallery, London" is narrated by actor Dominic West of "The Wire." Filmed in Tahiti, France, the Marquesas Islands and the UK, the documentary explores Gauguin’s unique and often problematic artistic achievements, with commentary from his descendants, artists and world experts.

The film examines Gauguin’s legacy not only through the lens of art history, but also the filters of gender and post-colonial politics, re-assessing the artist’s treatment of young indigenous women and his role in 19th century French colonialism.

Following that film is the 30-minute private view of the National Gallery exhibition, "The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Gauguin Portraits," currently on display in London.

The private view of this first-ever exhibition of Gauguin’s portraits was filmed exclusively for cinemas in high definition with stunning close-ups. Hosted by art historian and broadcaster Kate Bryan, the engaging and insightful guided tour is led by the exhibition co-curator Christopher Riopelle, with illuminating commentary from expert contributors including painter and sculptor Maggi Hambling, and artist and writer Billy Childish.

Show times for “Gauguin From the National Gallery, London,” are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. in Burlington. Tickets are $13 at the Capitol box office or online at seiatickets.com and burlingtoncapitoltheater.com.