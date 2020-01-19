*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

319-753-1647

11 a.m. January 20

Create: Self Care Cubes

2 p.m. January 20

Movie, all ages

11 a.m. January 27

Create: Hummus

10 a.m. February 1

Lego Club, grade K & up

10 a.m. February 1

That’s Yesterday’s News

2 p.m. February 1

Valentine Paint Party

11 a.m. February 3

Create Club: Chocolate Mice

11 a.m. February 5

Junk Journals, part 1

6:30 p.m. February 6

TICOS, grades 6-12

10 a.m. February 7

Friday Friends, ages birth-5

10 a.m. February 7

First Friday “Czech Influence in Iowa”

11 a.m. February 10

Create Club: Bottle Cap Fishing Lures

6 p.m. February 10

Valentines for Seniors

6 p.m. February 11

Tween Craft Valentine Pom-Monsters

11 a.m. February 12

Junk Journals, part 2

6 p.m. February 13

Chess Night, youth

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. February 14

RomComs & Popcorn Movie Marathon

10 a.m. February 15

Lego Club/PIECES, grade K & up

11 a.m. February 17

Create Club: Love Your Body

11 a.m February 24

Create Club: Pancake Creations

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

319-394-3895

10:30 a.m. Thursdays

Preschool Storytime

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

319-392-8317

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Mexican Train Dominoes for seniors

11 a.m. January 20

*Annual Iowa Trivia Contest

10:30 a.m. January 25

Penguin Story Hour

10:30 a.m. February 1

Chinese New Year Story Hour

2-5 p.m. February 10-14

Valentine's Day Drawing, each checkout is an entry

10:30 a.m. February 15

Lego Brick Building Event

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

10 a.m. Wednesdays

Preschool story hour

4 p.m. January 20

Teen Book Club: “House of the Scorpion” by Nancy Farmer

7 p.m. January 20

The Donnellson Book Core: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

3:30 p.m. January 29

*Senior Crafternoon: Make a Festive Fabric Wreath

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

319-372-5721

3:30-5 p.m. Mondays

Minecraft Monday, ages 9-18

3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays (except January 28)

Hang Teen, ages 12-19

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Story Hour

3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays

Crafting T.A.L.E.S., ages 14-19

2 p.m. January 29

Animals in Winter with Lee County Conservation

2-4 p.m. February 5

Wacky Wednesday Craft Day

1:30 p.m. February 6

All Booked Up! discusses "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

5 p.m. February 6

*Valentine's Day Paint Along

February 13 and 14

Valentine Escape Room

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

309-627-2450

10 a.m., Tuesdays

Children’s story time

1:30 p.m. January 20

Movie Day – The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG)

1:30 p.m. February 13

Movie Day – Abominable (2019) (PG)

1:30 p.m. February 14

Movie Day – Walt Disney Lady and the Tramp (G)

1:30 p.m. February 15

Movie Day – Captain Marvel (PG-13)

Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

319-524-1483

3:30 p.m. Mondays

Mystery Monday, ages 5+

4 p.m. Tuesdays

*Kids Coding Club, ages 5+

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. January 20

*Escape Room, ages 10+ with group maximum of 5

6 p.m. January 21

Rick & Morty Trivia with costume contest and snacks

10 a.m. January 22

Bilingual Story Time, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. January 22

Kindness Coalition, ages 5+

6 p.m. January 23

True Crime Book Club Meet-and-Greet (first meeting!)

9 a.m. - Noon January 25

Winter Read-a-Thon: bring a book or select one from the shelves and read with us. Hot chocolate and snacks provided.

1:30 p.m. January 25

*DIY Abstract Coasters

3 p.m. January 28

*Winter Wreaths Afternoon Craft

6 p.m. January 28

Library Bingo, all ages

10 a.m. January 29

Scien-Tots, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. January 29

I Survived... STEAM Club, ages 5+

6 p.m. January 30

*Teen Cooking Club: Pancake Edition, ages 10-17

1 p.m. February 1

*In-Season Cooking, with Hy-Vee Dietician Joni McKay

10 a.m. February 5

Pint-Sized Picassos, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. February 5

Dinosaur Club, ages 5+

6-7:30 p.m. February 6

Children's Book Exchange Party. Drop off up to 15 gently used children's and young adult books between 1/27 and 2/5 for tickets to use at the exchange

10 a.m. February 10

Pal-entine's Day Party

2 p.m. February 10

Tween and Teen Advisory Board, ages 10-17

10 a.m. February 12

Movers & Shakers, ages 5 and under

3:30 p.m. February 12

Harry Potter Book Club, ages 5+

6 p.m. February 13

2nd Thursday Movie Night, ages 16+ or accompanied by an adult

Mount Pleasant Public Library

www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com

319-384-1490

3:30 p.m. Mondays

After School Games

3:30 p.m. Tuesdays

After School STEAM Challenge

3:30 p.m. Thursdays

After School Makerspace

3:30 p.m. Fridays

After School Movie

5:30 p.m. January 21

Family Flick Night: Apple Dumpling Gang

3:30-4:30 p.m. January 22

After School Lego Club

3:30-4:30 p.m. January 29

After School Robotics Club

5:30 p.m. February 4

Spanish Movie Night: Lego Movie 2

3:30-4:30 p.m. February 5

After School Lego Club

2:30 p.m. February 7

Henry County Conservation Early Out Program

10-10:45 a.m. February 10

Toddler Sensory Storytime

11-12 p.m. February 11

Storytime

10-11 a.m. February 12

Open STEM Time

3:30-4:30 p.m. February 12

After School Robotics Club

6-6:30 p.m. February 12

Evening Storytime

10-11 a.m. February 13

Storytime

11-11:30 a.m. February 14

Sensory Play, Babies

10-10:30 a.m. February 15

Saturday Storytime

H.J. Nugen Public Library

www.newlondon.lib.ia.us

319-367-7704

1:30 p.m. Fridays

Senior Moments

2:30 p.m. January 22

Oakland Mills Naturalist

2:30 p.m. January 29

Movie

9 a.m. February 1

Book Bingo begins

2:30 p.m. February 5

Legos challenge

6 p.m. February 6

Book Chat: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

2:30 p.m. February 12

Bingo

11 a.m. & 6 p.m. February 13

Tyke Time

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

319-523-5261

10:30 a.m. January 20, 27, February 3, 10

Get Fit Chair Exercise

6 p.m. January 22, 29

Yoga with Nikki

10:30 a.m. January 23, 30, February 6, 13

Get Fit Chair Exercise

10 a.m. January 25 & February 1

Yoga with Nikki

6:30 p.m. February 10

Pinterest Party

10:30 a.m. February 13

Music In Me Toddler Storytime

West Point Public Library

319-837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays

Preschool Story Hour

2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

2:30-3:30 p.m. January 29

Early Out STEM at the Library

Winter Wonderland, grades K-6

2 p.m. February 4

Senior Program: Dementia Tour

2:30-3:30 February 5

Early Out STEM at the Library

Sensational Seeds, grades K-6

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library