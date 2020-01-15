For Thursday, Jan. 16

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Tension builds, increasing your admiration for the many people who deal with this energy every day. You look at a boss differently as a result of this insight — thrilled not to be in his or her position. Tonight: Be responsive to a special friend.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Pace yourself and be aware of your limits. Your effectiveness is tested within the workplace and at home. Use a well-known technique to let stress roll right off you. Take frequent walks. Tonight: Playing it loose and easy.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Focus on possibilities and what needs to happen. Drop the words "no" and "impossible." You will find that you manifest far more successfully as a result. Others often are amazed by the power of word choices. Tonight: Deciding to get some exercise.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Emotions come forward, most likely on the homefront. You could feel as if you cannot change directions at the drop of a hat. A partner or loved one becomes domineering. Do not get uptight, for this too shall pass. Tonight: Where the action is.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Tension builds. Stop and ask for some feedback, especially if debating a question that could be very important to you. Listen to others' opinions because you might discover a new way to proceed. Stay open. Tonight: Take it easy.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Refuse to allow another person to corner you. Money might be at the root of the issue. You do not need to immediately come to terms with this. Relax and use timing to the max. Tonight: Pay bills before making any commitments.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your energy spills over wherever you go. Others are drawn to you because of your positive attitude. You will stay on top of a problem and resolve it quickly. Others admire your ability to work through issues. Tonight: All smiles.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)HHHH Your intensity comes through even though you might try to hide it. Others might not be sure of the best way to handle your energy. Say little and listen more. Your perceptions could be valuable — but not to everyone. Tonight: Not to be found.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Friends surround you and support you in a project. Nevertheless, the responsibility and costs will drop on you. You tend to take risks; however, hold back with this situation. Confirm all details. Social interactions and interpersonal dealings are your strong suit. Tonight: Networking the night away.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Your priorities emerge, helping others understand you and your life choices. You could be especially domineering at the moment, but not meaning to push others away. Give others the space to make their own choices. Tonight: Till the wee hours.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Demonstrate your ability to take in the needed information and understand it. You then will be able to synthesize your perspective so others can understand you better. Stay open to questions. Tonight: Choose a fun escape.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You might honor another person's insecurities. Do not walk on his or her feelings, especially if you want to have an in-depth chat or value the friendship. You could be viewing this person differently from the way they see themselves. Tonight: Be with a favorite person.