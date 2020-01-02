Today

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Crafting T.A.L.E.S. for ages 14 to 19 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host a First Friday program, “Memories of a Grand Time on Main Street” at 10 a.m.

Saturday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host That’s Yesterday’s News at 10 a.m.

Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., will have a free showing of “Wonder Park” at 11 a.m.

Sunday

Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., will have a free showing of “Wonder Park” at 1 p.m.

Standing Bear Council January membership meeting is 1 p.m. at the Hawkeye Restaurant, 105 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. Those ordering lunch need to arrive at noon. Discussion will focus on the Jan. 25 Winter Gathering at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, Quincy, Illinois.

***Happs Highlights***

Moose Lodge Bingo, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Burlington, starts with early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular games are 7 p.m. The kitchen will be open. Everyone is welcome.

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will host Taco Night with gluten-free tacos available from 6 to 7:30 p.m., also featuring Karaoke with Songbird. Members and guests are welcome.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve Philly steak sandwiches with fries from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Ned Francis will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Rena will be playing at the Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.