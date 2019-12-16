

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington High School Gym, 421 Terrace Drive. To sign up, call the Burlington Innovative Learning Academy at (319) 753-2211.

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. To sign up, call the Blood Center at (800) 747-5401.

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, SunnyBrook Assisted Living, 5175 West Ave., in the living room. All presenting donors will receive a $10 gift card to Amazon, Caseys or Starbucks. To sign up, call Ashlee Hoskins at (319) 470-3377.

2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, West Burlington Fire Department Meeting Room, 301 Broadway St. To sign up, call the Blood Center at (800) 747-5401.

1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 30: First Christian Church, 1221 Park St. To sign up, call Dick or Vicki Dillon at (319) 753-0874.

