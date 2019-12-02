ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You might be sluggish or in your daydreams right now. You have a lot on your mind and it might be relaxing to escape. Nevertheless, you come up with a wonderful idea that you might decide to pursue. Tonight: Go invisible.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Remain focused on your objectives if you want to emerge on top of your game. Consider jotting down some of your better ideas, though do try them out on a friend. Tonight: Notice how friendly someone is being.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Others let you know how they feel about what you are doing, especially around work and community activities. Do not be surprised if someone sneaks in ideas around his or her own agenda. Tonight: Out and about.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You might have been envisioning a trip, getting together with a friend or maybe getting tickets to an event. Whatever lurks in your mind, you might want to play it out. Participating in this type of happening feeds your energy. Tonight: Start making plans.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH One-on-one relating remains, as always, a naturally strong area for you. At present, you become luckier and capable of closing an important money deal or making wonderful plans that will delight you and others. Tonight: Be a duo.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH The smart move will be to defer to others. Often, people tell you what they think they want, but if you allow them to choose and take control, plans or events could be considerably different. Tonight: Say yes to what pops up.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Defer to a friend or someone you see with frequency. He or she has come up with an intriguing suggestion that appeals to you. The other party will be delighted by your strong response. Tonight: Off having a good time.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH You know better than most what strange events and places you can visit with your imagination. You might decide to choose one of these options and see what is revealed. Don't get distracted when dealing with a loved one or child. Tonight: The party goes on.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You might feel inordinately pushed by a domestic issue or someone you live with. Push does not need to come to shove, as a discussion at the right time could prove positive. Tonight: Order a favorite dinner.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You speak your mind and others listen. Sometimes you might be vague, and you could be surprised by others and what might feel like demanding questions. Just answer. Tonight: Make plans with a neighbor or sibling.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Curb a tendency to be possessive or jealous. Ask yourself what really might be going on there. You might consider signing up for a class or going off to the gym in order to build yourself up in your mind. Tonight: Curb any wild spending.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH The Moon in your sign makes you undefeatable and adds to an innate magnetism. You draw others toward you. You are unlikely to cause problems, except for having too many admirers. Use your imagination more. Tonight: Whatever puts a smile on your face.