The Livestrong at the YMCA program at the Burlington Area Y is sponsoring a support group for cancer survivors called Livestrong:Staystrong.

The group is open to anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis, and who may be currently going through treatment or who has recently completed treatment. Family members and/or caregivers are welcome to join.

The meetings are 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Pool Party room at the YMCA, 2410 Mount Pleasant St.

The purpose of the group is to give support to those who are newly diagnosed or simply having difficulty navigating and coping with doctor appointments, treatments and side effects of treatments.

Guest speakers will attend occasionally to discuss topics related to improving quality of live.

The next meeting is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.

To learn more, call Jo Helling at (319) 753-6734 ext. 129 or email jo@burlingtony.org.