This crumbling bit of wood is a remnant from a road that was intended to stitch together rural communities.

At the time, the options for roads were either dirt or gravel. Gravel was expensive, and dirt was impassable when wet as it forms what is colloquially known as “gumbo mud,” a thick, sticky morass that is virtually impassible at the height of mud season. The plank road was touted as an alternative to both dirt and gravel, as well as a potential money maker.

The idea was sold to communities as a way to generate revenue by way of toll booths that would charge a four-horse vehicle 3 cents per mile; three-horse vehicle, 2 ½ cents; two-horse vehicle, 2 cents; a horseman 1 ½ cents; two-ox vehicle 2 cents; four-ox vehicle 3 cents; and for each additional yolk to same vehicle 1 ½ cents; each head of loose cattle, horses or mules, ½ cents; and for each head of hogs or sheep, ¼ cents.

The building of a system of plank roads was endorsed and financed by the Iowa legislature between 1849 and 1851, with the intention to cover 600 miles. Ultimately, only 50 miles were actually completed, and they were located in Burlington.

Burlington actually had two plank roads in the beginning, one going west to Mount Pleasant, and the second going north. The road to the north never actually got past the then city limits before it was abandoned. A company was formed to build and maintain the roads, with James Grimes (then future governor of Iowa) as its president.

The surfaces were covered with wooden planks that measured eight feet long and three inches thick. The planks were supplemented with wooden bricks.

The problem was travelers simply would ignore the toll booths, either breezing past them or going around them. Another issue was when the weather was dry, or the ground was frozen, there was no need to use the road. One could travel parallel to the road, or take other, less traveled roads that were then passable. Ultimately, though, it was the arrival of the railroad that brought about the final demise of the plank roads. A railroad meant that goods, livestock and people could travel across the country relatively cheaply, quickly and easily compared to a wagon and livestock.

Today it is possible to follow the old plank road west by taking old U.S. 34 west to Mount Pleasant. Both the old highway and the railroad run along the old plank road route. The historical society has a better-preserved wooden brick on display at the Heritage Center Museum. It can be found in the 19th Century Gallery, near the buggy diorama.

