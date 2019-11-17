KEOKUK — Keokuk’s Tammi Kircher would be the first to admit she is not fond of pre-dawn awakenings and long frigid hours spent in a river duck blind. Instead, she is content to leave those duties to her waterfowl hunting husband. But that has not diminished her enthusiastic support for the hunting and conservation organization, Ducks Unlimited.

Tammi’s business card proclaims her as “At-Large Director “ for the organization — which is one way of saying she is an enthusiastic champion of the conservation group that now numbers more than 700,000 members world wide. From her catbird seat along the Mississippi Flyway, she proclaims the Ducks Unlimited message in the tri-state area.

There is not a Ducks Unlimited dinner to be organized, a land owner to be charmed, or a politician to be courted anywhere in southeast Iowa that does not involve the personable volunteer organizer and fund raiser. And while other Ducks Unlimited members may revel in the number of mallards that move with the latest weather front, Tammi takes her pleasure in monies raised or members recruited to safeguard North America’s imperiled wetlands.

“DU returns 83 percent of every dollar it raises directly to conservation projects and is the largest dollar contributor to those projects in North America,” Tammi proudly stated.

Conservation and the hunting imperative move hand-in-hand through Ducks Unlimited history — beginning with its founding in 1937. At that time, concerned hunters and wildlife professionals became aware the loss of wetlands and associated habitat were contributing to a rapidly declining bird population.

Breeding grounds in the Canadian provinces and the prairie pothole country of the U.S. were being lost to the plow, and it was becoming obvious this land had to be purchased and protected to ensure the sport of waterfowl hunting survived.

Since that beginning more than 80 years ago, Ducks Unlimited has been able to conserve more than 12.5 million areas of wetland and uplands benefiting a wide range of wildlife. And Tammi is proud to be a part of that effort.

Her own connection to conservation causes can be traced to her childhood in Keokuk, where her parents had a strong attachment to the parks and rivers of southeast Iowa.

“I feel like we kids actually grew up at Lake Geode State Park,” Tammi recalled. “My parents would take us camping out there on summer weekends and it was a part of my childhood that I never forgot.”

School graduation and the desire for a career pulled Tammi from southeast Iowa and took her to Kansas City. There, she attended a business college and became a legal secretary. That, in turn, led her to a career in a bank trust department and, in a round-about way, introduced her to the conservation movement.

“My boss at the bank was active in Ducks Unlimited and he needed to get people to go to a dinner that was being organized. So he bought me a ticket and I thought here was someone offering to buy me a drink and a free dinner, so why not go. That was my first introduction Ducks Unlimited,” she laughed.

Even at that first meeting, DU resonated with Tammi. She was won over by the Ducks Unlimited goals because they reminded her of childhood days in Iowa’s woods and wetlands. However, she had other interests at that time. She had met Ed, a young dental student, and another facet of her life was about to emerge.

“Ed enjoyed hunting but he had never been involved in Ducks Unlimited so after we were married one of the first things I bought him was a DU membership,” she remembers.

The young couple was drawn back to Keokuk in 1985, when a dental practice opened up and the Kirchers were able to purchase it. Tammi continued in the work force, joining a real estate investment group and then the trust department of a local bank, where she polished her people skills and was placed in charge of the sales department.

By 2000, there were daughters entering high school and the Kirchers decided it was time for Tammi to take a step back, stay at home with her daughters and re-discover her long-ime interest in coaching volleyball.

She also was able to pursue her interest in the conservation movement and served on the State Conservation Board. That interest in safeguarding the flora and fauna of her home state now rises from a number of different sources. She continues to treasure family memories of outdoor days and wants others to have that experience. But she also feels protecting the environment is vital to Iowa’s future.

“We’re not a Colorado with mountains or California with big cities and beaches,” she said. “But we can offer wonderful places to enjoy nature, and this can be a source to draw young people to our state, so it is vital that we protect and expand these places. We need to recruit young millennials that want an outdoor experience.

“We need to learn to be good stewards of our lands. We have to leave Iowa a better place than what we found.”

Tammi’s belief in the vital importance of habitat protection is reflected in a variety of causes she has championed beyond her duties as the at-large director of Ducks Unlimited. One of her principal concerns is the present status of Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection program intended to provide funding for improving accessibility to nature in all 99 counties.

This program provides state funding for environmental projects and is considered vital by local boards in the undertaking of major projects and planning for future needs. However, REAP's very existence is in danger, for it’s “sunset clause" will cause it to disappear in 2021 unless action is taken by legislators and the governor.

The continuation of the REAP program is one of the many causes championed by Tammi, and she confessed she has personal reasons for wanting to see its benefits continue.

“Ed will soon turn his dental practice over to a daughter, and one of the things I think we should do is buy a camper and the two of us visit everyone of Iowa’s state and county parks. It is such a beautiful place, and it is so enjoyable just being out in nature. It is one of the best things about being in Iowa. ”

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.