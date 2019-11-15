Roger W. Kelly will celebrate his 90th birthday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at New Crystal Lake Club off U.S. 34 near Gulfport, Illinois. Brunch and drinks will be served. All friends and family are invited.
