MOUNT PLEASANT — Applications are being accepted for a scholarship/loan program through Friends of Henry County Health Center.

Applicants must be residents of Henry County, HCHC associates or a family member of an HCHC associate.

The program is designated as a scholarship/loan because the recipient will be required to work at HCHC pending completion of course work, certification and availability of employment.

Applications are available at the HCHC information desk, high schools in Henry County, Iowa Wesleyan University, Southeastern Community College, Indian Hills Community College or Kirkwood Community College, or visit www.hchc.org.

Applicants may enroll in a program of their choice and at the college of their choice, however, the scholarship committee reserves the right to review the program. Funds may be used to pay for tuition, books, and other educational expenses.

Completed applications are due by Nov. 29 and may be sent to HCHC Public Information Department, 407 S. White St., Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641.

For more information, call (319) 385-6124.

End of life discussions focus of program

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital will host “Navigating End of Life Decisions” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at FMCH in the Business Center Conference Rooms.

Debbie Green, Director of FMCH Home Care & Hospice, will lead the discussion on how to navigate end of life discussions with loved ones and health care providers.

Green has been with FMCH since 2003, and director of Home Health since 2005. She was instrumental in the development of the hospice program at FMCH.

This educational session is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. To learn more, call (319) 376-2244.

Ornaments for hospice available

Lee County Health Department Hospice has been helping families honor and remember their loved ones with their Tree of Love since 1992.

The 2019 ornament is “Hummingbird, What is your message?” designed by Mystic Images, available for $14. The ornaments will be tagged with the name of the person to be honored and displayed on one of the area’s two trees.

Orders are due Nov. 22 to be placed on the trees for unveiling. However, ornaments can be purchased until Dec. 20.

The trees will be unveiled Dec. 3 at:

11 a.m. in the Unity Point Health-Keokuk lobby;2 p.m. at Lee County Health Department.

The ornaments will be displayed from Dec. 3 to Jan. 3, 2020.

To purchase an ornament, call (319) 372-5225 or (800) 458-6672 or order online at www.leecountyhd.org.