What if your great-great-grandfather was a horse thief or if that long-departed distant aunt your parents never mentioned was a world-shaping personality and in her spare time, a good-time girl? It just might be possible. However, most of us never bother to run down such stories, and great chapters of family history trail off into the forgotten.

“Forgotten” by most of us perhaps, but not if you’re related to Burlington’s Gretchen Walls, whose passion for genealogy has her plucking the branches and shoots of her family tree to discover relatives who deserved to be remembered.

Walls, who graduated from of Burlington High School in 1967 as Gretchen Gregg, spent a good chunk of her professional life working for Pella Window Co. in southern California while developing an easy way of spinning a story and a welcoming manner. However, it wasn’t until retirement loomed that she and Gary, her understanding husband, made the decision to return to her hometown where family roots abounded.

The decision to return to Iowa was not made under the most auspicious circumstances. Her husband had visited Burlington on only one other occasion, and that was in February. Fortunately, in spite of visiting Iowa during the grey, frigid season, Gary bought into the move.

“Actually, Gary is fairly agreeable,” Walls explained. “I sometimes think that if he was given his favorite black leather chair and a fuzzy bathrobe, he would be happy anywhere. But Gary loves fishing and bought himself a boat, and it has been a good match.”

The Wallses were so committed to their return, they conducted their house search entirely online. They bought their Burlington home in 2011 without ever setting foot in the community, much less the house.

It proved to be a good choice. However, Walls initially had trouble coping with retirement in a community where she had few recent ties. She realized she couldn’t “just clip grocery coupons,” so she worked for a time at a local appliance store and served on the marketing committee for the Downtown Partners Association.

Then the volunteer bug bit, and Walls spent four years coordinating the Living Windows Christmas observance and working for the Farmer’s Market committee. It was during this period that she rekindled an interest in history and family genealogy and joined the volunteer staff at the Des Moines County Historical Center — working as the organization’s advent coordinator.

“That interest in history and genealogy goes way back to 2008," Walls remembered. “It was then I first got interested in my husband’s family history. And from there it has led all over the place.”

Her search for the family ties of her and her husband’s families has taken her from West Virginia to Ohio to Rhode Island and down the tap roots of the family tree to the Maxwells, Sourwines, Greggs, Walls and a myriad of other clans.

“That study of family genealogy becomes really interesting,” she said. “It is a lot like solving a big puzzle that you never get to the end of. It’s about people’s everyday lives and how they were just trying to get through the days. It brings them alive.”

Walls' quests were aided when she became a member of the Burlington Genealogy Society, meeting the first Tuesday of every month at the Burlington Public Library. There, like-minded ancestor sleuths swap stories and techniques and explore the latest tools to find stories about distant generations.

Among the scientific tools that have greatly expanded the reach and accuracy of ancestor hunting is the use of DNA to identify relatives.

“The use of DNA has become highly popular in the past five years,” Walls said. “Services, such as '23 And Me,' can help you find cousins you never knew you had. Then these cousins can have pictures and family stories that you have never heard. It is really fascinating as you get into it.

“DNA might suggest that great-grandma was fooling around way back when. And when I went into a DNA site, I found out I had all sorts of relatives that shared my DNA scattered throughout Virginia. Somewhere back in history, I must have had a male relative that got around a lot in that area,” she laughed.

Although DNA studies have greatly expanded the range and accuracy of genealogical research, Walls and her fellow researchers have not entirely given up the old-fashioned method of cemetery stomping in search of revealing tombstones.

“Another great resource is the Mormon ancestry study center in Salt Lake City, Utah. We call that the mother ship,” she said

And sometimes their quests take them far afield. Recently, Walls, husband Gary and a like-minded cousin followed the Maxwell branch of the family tree to Scotland. There they traveled to the High Lands to explore the remains of a family stronghold destroyed in the Scottish uprising in 1650.

“What made that trip especially exciting — besides simply getting to explore Scotland — was getting to meet and talk with a distant Maxwell relative who is a baron — a member of the British nobility,” she explained.

Walls is very much grounded in the here-and-now of her home town, but she feels a look back through genealogy is unendingly fascinating and that it helps to answer some of the questions concerning just how we got here.