This week’s artifact is one that can be found in most structures in the world, in one form or another.

It can be found in more products than most of us realize, including cement, plaster of Paris, fertilizer, drywall, sheet rock, Hardi-backer, chalkboard and sidewalk chalk, and more. It’s used in foods to enhance texture and taste, and in commercial paints. It was even used to create decorative carvings and grave goods. The list of what this ubiquitous mineral can be used for goes on and on. And we happen to have the country’s largest deposit of the mineral right here, in our own back yard.

Millions of years ago, when the shallow sea that covered the area began to recede, it left behind what would become various rocks such as limestone, chert, and dolomite. It also left behind an enormous deposit of calcium sulfate dihydrate, a soft, chalky stone that sometimes forms crystals that are called satin spar, selenite and anhydrite. A denser, harder form is known as alabaster. Collectively, they are known as gypsum.

The deposits were formed when hyper salinated water containing an over-abundance of salt, calcium carbonate and sulfur evaporate, leaving behind the minerals that were dissolved in the water. Over time, they formed rocks and crystals. When the crystals are exposed to moisture, they degrade into gypsum, which is what is happening to the rocks in the photo. Despite being kept in a controlled climate, humidity in the air is slowly converting the soft crystals into gypsum.

The deposit, located in Sperry, Iowa, is mined by US Gypsum. The mine was originally discovered in the late 1800’s when a farmer in the Sperry mine area came across a hole in the ground that had exposed the soft whiteish minerals to the surface. Local, small scale mining took place over the next 100 or so years, but the mine was not commercially developed until the 1960’s when USG took over the mineral rights and began to develop the mine as we know it. Today, they produce about one third of the drywall and sheet rock manufactured in this country.

Today it is not possible to collect gypsum from the mine, but outcrops can still be found here and there in the countryside.

