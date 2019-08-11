Today

West Point Sweet Corn Festival in City Park will serve free sweet corn starting at 11 a.m. The parade is noon.

Monday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Miss Iowa Storytime for all ages at 6:30 p.m.

“Singin’ in the Rain” will be showing with free admission at 1 p.m. at the Fox Theater, 831 Avenue G, Fort Madison.

Tuesday

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Cook the Book at 5:30 p.m., sharing recipes from the Iowa State Fair Cookbook.

Wednesday

Henderson County Public Library, 110 Hillcrest Drive, Biggsville, Illinois, will host Family Movie Day at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host a chess tournament for all ages at 6 p.m. Beyond the Book Club discussion is noon. This month’s book is Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli, inspired in part by the ongoing American policy of separating children from their parents at the Mexican border.

Free Swim Day hosted by South Hill Neighborhood Association is noon to 6 p.m. at Dankwardt Park Pool, 400 Blackhawk Drive. The event includes free food from noon to 1 p.m., chess games and DJ music.

Full Moon Paddle in the Park is 9 to 11 p.m. at Big Hollow Lake. To register or to learn more, call Starr’s Cave Nature Center at (319) 753-5808.

Montrose Watermelon Festival is in its 75th year. Events are Aug. 15 through Aug. 17, opening at 5 p.m. today.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will host Family Flicks Night at 5:30 p.m.

Friday

American Queen will dock at Burlington from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Burlington Fire Department presenting “Fall Prevention” at 10 a.m.

Cruise Night is 5 to 9 p.m. on Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington.

New London will host its Movie in the Park at dusk in the City Park, showing “The Incredibles 2.” Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free popcorn and beverages will be provided.

Rollin’ on the River Blues Fest starts at 6 p.m. in Victory Park, Keokuk.

Saturday

“Aquatic Life of the River” free program will be 8 to 10 a.m. at the Bonaparte boat ramp. To learn more, call Brittney Tiller, naturalist, at (641) 472-4421.

Bike Van Buren Lions Breakfast is 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 17 and 18 at Keosauqua City Park. Registration for the Bike Van Buren XXXIII starts at 7 a.m. To learn more, visit villagesofvanburen.com.

Fort Madison Firefighters Kickball Tournament for Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa is 8 a.m. at Baxter Sports Complex, 909 48th St., Fort Madison. To learn more, call Clint Harland at (563) 505-7251 or email ClintHarland@aol.com.

Gil Sargent Memorial Hoopin' on the River 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament starts at 8 a.m. at 102 Main St., Keokuk, in front of United Presbyterian Church. Divisions are Boys and Girls K-12 and Open Men and Women. Cost is $65 per team. All proceeds go to high school students for college scholarships.

“History of Westwood, Iowa” by Glenda Campbell, Westwood historian, is 2 p.m. at the Henry County Museum, 203 N. White St., Mount Pleasant. Admission is free, sponsored by Henry County Trust. Refreshments will be served. To learn more, call (319) 385-4983.

Hollowfest 2019 starts at noon today at Stonyridge Farms, 10386 Stony Hollow Road, Sperry, with live music, camping, games, a hog roast and more. Everything is free. Donations will be accepted.

Mississippi Rat Pak Car Club Cruise Nite is 5 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, 300 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. For more information, call (319) 520-5133.

PAW Animal Shelter Can Drive is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of every month in the SCC West Burlington parking lot. The drive accepts refundable bottles, cans and glass. To learn more, visit pawfortmadison.com.

Southeast Iowa Pagan Fest is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Dankwardt Park.

Take Away Hunger will be packaging today. To schedule a group, call (319) 752-0958.

Sunday

Auxiliary to the VFW 10102 will meet at 4 p.m. at the VFW, 215 Washington St.

Cat Adoption Day is 2 to 5 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 3200 E. Agency St., hosted by A Street Cat With No Desire. Donations will be accepted, with all proceeds going to help cats and kittens.

Dover Museum, 213 W. Main St., New London, will host Julie Martineau of Des Moines County Historical Society, talking about the Native American people of Iowa.

Tractor Ride benefiting Denmark Fire and Rescue and the Fort Madison School Lunch Program starts with a service at 10 a.m. at Denmark Congregational Church followed by a freewill donation maid rite lunch in the church basement. Registration for the ride is at the church. To learn more, call Tracy at (319) 470-5123.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Friends of Henry County Health Center No Bake Bake Sale is Aug. 5 to 19. Take what you would have spent on ingredients to make your baked goods and donate that amount to Friends of the HCHC Gift Shop, 407 S. White St., Mount Pleasant.

Wednesday

Sperry United Methodist Church Freewill Donation Ice Cream Social starts at 4:30 p.m., serving creamed chicken on biscuit, beef burgers, hot dogs, German and regular potato salad, baked beans, salads, pies, cake, brownies, and homemade ice cream, ice tea, coffee and lemonade.