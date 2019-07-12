ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your instincts lead you exactly where you want to be. Your energy abounds, adding to Lady Luck. A day trip could help you get away from your routine, yet give you plenty of space to enjoy a friend or loved one who joins you. Tonight: Try a new type of cuisine.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH One-on-one relating points to energy and luck right now. If deciding what to do, make the choice joyous and all will fall into place. You can see the glimmering of a long-term hope appearing. Do not stand in the way! Tonight: Play out a fun scenario you have been thinking about.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Others understand where you are coming from. Despite your energy and smile, you might not be sure where you are heading. Luck plays a big role, as does a partner. Tonight: Find your mind some candy. How about a great concert?

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You will make a difference in what goes on no matter which direction you choose. You sense what you need to do to be comfortable and make the most of your time. Do not allow your imagination to take an insignificant role. Tonight: Opt for a new or different experience.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You cannot help but feel relieved and content when you wake up. Take some long overdue time to yourself. Your gregarious and fun-loving tendencies emerge. If single, you could finally home in on a potential new amour. A child reflects your feelings. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You clearly have the time and volition to handle a personal matter. The more you get involved with this project or any matter, the happier you get. Tonight: Understand what you want. Follow through on that thought.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Speak your mind and come to a better understanding of what someone else needs. Somehow, a conversation becomes rich with ideas that work for both of you. Take off, adding sparkle and pizazz to your interaction. Tonight: As you like.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Be aware of how much effort you are putting out. You could feel as if you cannot do enough to make another person happy. He or she wants to be this way. This person needs to decide to change his or her mood. Tonight: Indulge in the good life.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Be spontaneous and you could find you are having a great time. An unknown quality of your childhood becomes apparent to you as well as others. Use this gift or ability as fully as you can. Tonight: Use your instincts to make plans.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You have a lot going on, but you might not be in the mood to make plans. Make it OK to spend a day just for you. Nap and take a favorite walk. Give yourself permission to make yourself happy. Tonight: Follow through on a call.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Reach out for someone you have strong feelings about. Be spontaneous and make plans with this person. When together, the two of you naturally laugh and create a good time. Tonight: Where you are, there's a party.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Touch base with an authority figure or an older person early in the day. You might want to just do what you please, as your instincts and sixth sense will push you when making plans. Tonight: Make the most of a special moment.