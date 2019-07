Wayne and Colleen Heibner of Burlington recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Their son, Brent, of Shoreview, Minnesota, along with his two sons hosted a surprise dinner at Messiah Lutheran Church June 29 while visiting in Burlington. The couple also will celebrate this summer with trips to Chicago, Missouri and Minnesota.

Wayne Heibner and Colleen Johnson were married July 12, 1969, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Burlington.