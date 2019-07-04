If you wake up Friday wasted after a long Independence Day of blowing up stuff around your neighborhood and drinking too much warm beer by the pool, rest easy.

You'll be primed for the three-band bash at The Washington this Saturday featuring the "new genre" all-women metal-bash band Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh.

"If you enjoy the melodic content of Paramore and the character themes of Slipknot, you have found the perfect matchup in GFM," The Washington manager Tyler French told The Hawk Eye. "Definitely three young ladies playing the hardest beautycore metal around."

The three sisters of GFM came into this world screaming, and they've had a lot of practice since then.

Be prepared to scream right back.

GFM's promo says the most important aspect of their music is to use their gifts to reach people for God and to always spread a positive message.

This is definitely not your father's music. Or your Father's.

Opening the evening are Section Hate and Kingsh*t.

"This will be a triple feature of huge independence," French said.

Doors open at 7 p.m., showtime is 8. Tickets are $12 in advance available at Weird Harold's and tikly.com or $15 at the door.

The Washington, 306 Washington St. in Burlington. Call (319) 758-9553 for more information.