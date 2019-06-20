8th annual event will feature 131 films and six screenplay readings.

With 131 short films screening and 6 short screenplay table reads, this year's Snake Alley Festival of Film is the biggest yet.

Filmmaker Lonnie Schuyler launched SNAFF in 2011 to showcase short films from around the world, attracting filmmakers and aficionados from the Americas, Europe and Asia. The entries are screened at the Capitol Theater in downtown Burlington.

"We have something from every genre, ranging from one minute to 40 minutes," SNAFF director Tadd Good told The Hawk Eye. "If you don't like one movie there'll be another one coming up in a few minutes. There's something for everybody. We run from noon to ten and there's always a movie playing."

The festival derives its name from Snake Alley, a street constructed in 1884 and a top Burlington tourist attraction.

The fun begins at noon with today's Film Block 1 which contains seven films from the US, Spain and New Zealand and ranging from drama to horror to documentary.

Good pointed out the Saturday morning cartoon block beginning at 10 a.m.

"It's all animated films, so we're featuring free cereal and milk," Good said. "We'll have pancakes, too. Coffee."

The food is kiddie food but the cartoons are not.

"The films are definitely not for kids. A few might be kid-friendly but most are adult themes," Good advised. "We also have a block Thursday from 8 to 10 that's adults only. The crazy, midnight horror-and-comedies that are a little too risque."

The film portion of the fest concludes Sunday at 5 p.m. with a reading of the 2003 clunker, "The Room," which has an international cult following as the best worst movie ever made.

Greg Sestero returns to SNAFF to lead a reading of "The Room."

Sestero, who played Mark in that flick, wrote a book in 2013, "The Disaster Artist," about making "The Room" with director Tommy Wiseau. The book was a critically acclaimed bestseller and Sestero was artistically vindicated.

In 2014, Sestero's book was optioned by Hollywood filmmakers James Franco and Seth Rogen; "The Disaster Artist" was nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture. Franco won a Globe for best actor; by the end of its run the film had won 26 awards out of 74 nominations.

"The script that made it to the screen was several drafts later, and we're reading the first draft, so it's worse than the worst movie ever made," Good said. "When you read it out loud? It's unbelievable that someone could write this."

Sestero will reprise his original role of Mark, with local folks playing the other parts.

"It's going to be a surprise as to who's onstage. Several roles will be played by people we pull directly from the audience; that adds to the fun, it adds to the chaos. It's intended to be funny; it's laugh-out-loud bad," Good said.

SNAFFter parties following each day's screenings begin at 10 p.m. Thursday at Valley Monster Pub, Friday at Wake n Bake and Saturday at The Washington.

Tickets are available at seiatickets.com/capitoltheater by clicking the "Snake Alley" icon and are $7 per flim block; an all-access weekend pass is available for $75 at seiatickets.com.

A complete lineup and screening schedule is available at snakealleyfestivaloffilm.com.