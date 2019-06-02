Old Burlington wasn’t very hospitable to newcomers. With a fine disregard to race, color and creed, the town was equally nasty to virtually every stranger stepping off a steamboat or disembarking from an emigrant train.

In the 1860s and 1870s, many of the visitors who were to provide sport for local rowdies and bigots were the Swedes. During these decades, Scandinavia sent many of its people to the New World and by the 1880s the Swedes were the second-largest ethnic group in town.

Many of the Swedish farm lads numbered among the new arrivals were of a trusting nature with a fondness for drink and no command of English. Consequently, they were often the object of pranks. One such case was the experiences of John Anderson, who arrived in January 1866.

Anderson’s first stop was unwisely the bar at the Scandinavian House where he hoped to wash off some trail dust. However, he had the misfortune of being befriended by a gregarious group of drunks.

The local barflies had been discussing the John Harris family that resided in a brick home between Front and Main streets. Harris’s wife and six daughters were seamstresses but they were more widely known for taking little guff from the drunken loafers who abounded in the neighborhood saloons.

A reporter from The Hawk Eye was to later describe the women as “the most independent specimens of unprotected females I ever saw. When annoyed, they have taken the most vigorous means of self protection that the sterner sex could possible adopt.”

Back at the Swedish House bar, the locals decided it might be interesting to introduce their new companion to the battle-axe brigade of Front Street. Using sign language and a few borrowed words, they were able to convince Anderson he was to be taken to a pleasure palace to meet some local talent.

Laughing and weaving their way up the street, the band of pranksters and their unsuspecting victim came at last to the Harris house. While his newfound friends watched from the safety of the street, the tipsy Swede pounded resolutely on the door.

Mrs. Harris opened the door and demanded what the caller wished. Not understanding a word being said, Anderson stepped forward and said in a loud voice a word later described as sounding like “schnuff.”

Momentarily taken aback, Mrs. Harris repeated the question and the emboldened Anderson stepped in the Harris hallway and once again demanded “schnuff.” At that point the Swede’s day took a decided turn for the worse.

Mrs. Harris shouted for help while reaching for a large ax stored in the hallway for such emergencies. Anderson was understandably alarmed, as this was not the type of welcome his companions had led him to expect. He turned to flee but the Harris’s six daughters boiled from the hallway like a hive of angry wasps.

The barflies were beside themselves with laughter as Anderson was sent flying onto the walk by two hefty Harrises who then endeavored to spread-eagle the Swede while their mother sought an opening to employ her ax.

One of the girls landed some telling blows with a flatiron; another tried to impale the Swede with her ironing board while the rest went after his head and shoulders with various clubs and bottles. With a strength born of fear, the frightened foreigner was able to extricate himself from the frenzy of feminists and flee down the sidewalk, But the Harris women were not to be denied.

The screaming Anderson turned the corner on Main and headed for the sanctuary of the Scandinavian House with his personal hounds of hell in hot pursuit. He burst into the tavern and shouted something in Swedish and the women piled in behind him.

Glasses crashed, bartenders shouted, tables overturned and patrons scattered as the bloodied Swede fought his way to what he believed was the bar’s back door, only to discover that it led to a pitch-dark basement.

He scrambled down the stairs but the Harris women went after him. Screams and dull thuds of body blows resounded up the stairs. However, somehow Anderson managed to escape and flee through the hotel’s lobby and up the stairs.

The hotel manager and his staff tried to head off the steaming seamstresses. But the women pushed by them and searched each room until they found Anderson cowering beneath a bed. The women pulled the Swede into the hallway and set to work with their irons and club, until the town marshal finally arrived on the scene.

It was with great difficulty that the marshal was able to rescue Anderson and haul him to the safety of a jail cell. The following morning all parties appeared in Squire Haw’s courtroom where the “lady members of the Harris household appeared as witnesses for the prosecution.”

The newspaper reported “during the proceedings Mrs. Harris was so tearfully overcome by her feelings that she raised a chair and was going to send the Swede to a greater judgment forthwith. The hearts of the brave marshals quailed with fear as they saw this striking exhibition of female greatness.”

Anderson was only too happy to plead guilty. However Squire Haw deemed him “an innocent and victimized foreigner.”

Anderson paid a fine of $1 and costs and caught the next train out of town and no one ever again pounded on the Harris door to demand “schnuff.”