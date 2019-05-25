Sunday

Dover Museum, 213 W. Main St., New London, will host a free program by Ken Vandervoort at 1:30 p.m. He will discuss his military service in Turkey. His extensive collection of war memorabilia will be on display as part of the museum’s exhibit of “What They Brought Back.”

Lambirth Cemetery Memorial Day Service is 2 p.m. From the west edge of Mount Pleasant, go a mile to U.S. 34 on ramp proceed west to Henry/Jefferson Avenue about six miles, turn south (left) 4 1/2 miles to Lambirth Road. The cemetery is about a half-mile east at the top of the hill.

Memorial Day Program with music and stories honoring veterans is 6:30 p.m. at the Bentonsport Presbyterian Church, 21827 Ridge Road.

Spencer Cemetery Memorial Day Service is 1 p.m. in the cemetery, Timber Road, Stockport.

Monday

Bonaparte Cemetery Memorial Day Service is 10 a.m.

Burlington Memorial Day ceremonies will be at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Auditorium, sponsored by the American Legion and the Veteran’s Council. The concert will be performed by Burlington Municipal Band conducted by Mark Eveleth.

Farmington Memorial Day Service is 10 a.m. in the Memorial Garden, Farmington Legion building.

Fort Madison Memorial Day Service will be at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Jon Heyland as guest speaker. Fort Madison Veteran’s Honor Guard will perform military rites. To learn more, call Jason Lynk at (319) 372-1952.

Keosauqua Memorial Day Service is 9 a.m. at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

Nauvoo, Illinois, Memorial Day Community Picnic is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nauvoo City Park.

New London Memorial Day Remembrance Service is 2 p.m. at the New London Veterans Memorial. Bring lawn chairs. The rain site is VFW Post 7641, 802 E. McKinley St.

Old Fort Battlefield Memorial Day Ceremony is 9 a.m. at the battlefield grounds, hosted by Friends of Old Fort Madison committee of North Lee County Historical Society. Bring lawn chairs.

St. Barnabas Memorial Day Concerts are 9 and 11 a.m. in the historic St. Barnabas Chapel, Chestnut Street, Montrose.