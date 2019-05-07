Starting school and high school graduation are two big milestones in our children’s lives. As parents, guardians or caregivers, we do everything we can to make sure they are prepared for those big life events. Soon, we will be buying supplies for their first day of school or moving them to their new college campus. What an exciting time. We want to support all those future adventures and do everything we can to keep them safe. With this year’s measles outbreaks preparing them for these milestones should include a review of immunizations records.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from January 1 to April 26, 2019, 704 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 22 states. This is an increase of 78 cases from the previous week. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

The states that have reported cases to CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington.

Measles can be a serious in all ages, however, according to the CDC children younger than 5 years of age and adults older than 20 years of age are more likely to suffer from measles complications.

Common complications include ear infections and diarrhea. Some people may suffer from more severe complications, such as pneumonia (infection of the lungs) and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). These can lead to hospitalization and even possibly death.

Signs and symptoms can begin to appear about 7-21 days after being infected. The rash usually appears about 14 days after becoming infected. Symptoms include: cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, nasal congestion, fever (higher than 101° F), rash (flat red areas all over the body, with raised bumps) and Koplik spots (small spots with white or bluish-white centers on the inside of the cheeks)

The measles vaccine can prevent the disease. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) measles vaccine recommendation:

Adults:

• At least 1 dose of MMR (measles vaccine) or

• If you were vaccinated before 1968 with a killed vaccine or you don’t know what type of vaccine you received, talk to your health care provider about re-vaccination. or

• If you were born before 1957, vaccination may not be needed.

Children:

• Need two doses of MMR (measles vaccine)

• One dose at 12-15 months and one dose at 4-6 years of age.

Adults who are in post-secondary education (college) or international travelers (including people born before 1957):

• Documentation of 2 doses of MMR or

• Laboratory confirmation of having had the disease or immunity against the disease

These are only general recommendations, for more information on MMR (measles vaccine) contact your health care provider.

If your child is entering school for the first time this fall, they will need to provide a Certificate of Immunization unless there is an exemption granted for medical or religious reasons. The school immunization requirements include: DTaP- (Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis), Polio, MMR-(Mumps/Measles/Rubella), Hepatitis B, Varicella, Meningococcal. For students entering the 7th or 12th grade, they will need to receive the Meningococcal vaccine.

A copy of individual/student immunization records can be accessed at Iowa’s Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS) at https//iris.iow.gov. For assistance obtaining immunization records contact Des Moines County Public Health Department Staff at 319-753-8290.

Public health has walk-in immunization clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 4:00 PM.

Christa Poggemiller is director of Des Moines County Public Health. Her column appears in Currents the first Friday of each month.