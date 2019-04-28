Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Beef meatball, brown gravy, scalloped potatoes, creamed peas, apricot halves.

Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini, green bean almondine, tomato spoon salad, mandarin oranges and bananas.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, parsley boiled new potatoes, green beans almandine, banana bread slice.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, candied sweet potatoes, steamed cabbage, banana, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Friday: Cheese potato crusted fish fillet, oven roasted red potatoes, creamed peas, mandarin oranges.