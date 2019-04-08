Horoscopes for Monday April 8, 2019.

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You are unusually verbal and clear. You have the ability to depower a very controlling person, if you so choose. His or her arguments do not quite make sense, which you see clearly. Try to help this person work better with you and others. Tonight: Off to a favorite hangout.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH You cannot deny that you have a possessive streak, which can get you into difficult situations. Decide what might make you feel more secure and help you let go of a need to be possessive. Do just that. Tonight: Take a mini shopping trip.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You have what it takes, and you know it. Before you explode onto the scene, try to clear out some loose ends and get through your workday. You will feel even more empowered as a result. Tonight: Zero in on what you want.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Use the daylight hours to the max. A meeting could prove very important and help you gain a better sense of where others are coming from. To your surprise, a difficult associate demonstrates the ability to be malleable. Tonight: Do not reveal your plans!

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Take charge when others seem to be unable to take the lead. You accomplish a lot. Others respect you, allowing your suggestions to be taken seriously. You want to look at the long term. A meeting proves to be important. Tonight: Where your friends are.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Reach out to a person who helps you see a broader vision of what could happen if you take action. Read between the lines when dealing with someone at a distance. A child or new friend could become demanding. Tonight: Take it easy.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Have a long-overdue discussion with a key person in your life. You might be tied to this person financially. A family member demonstrates more flexibility than in the recent past. Do not feel uneasy about a fast change. Tonight: Where your mind can relax.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Defer to a partner who needs feedback from you. Listen to a suggestion more openly than you normally do. You might decide to change your plans or make an adjustment in order to be more available to this person. Tonight: Be a duo.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You gain because of your diligent follow-through, which impacts your work, your relationships and your day-to-day schedule. Others respond well to a question that might have financial implications. Tonight: Lighten up with a loved one or friend.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You are able to be more flexible than usual. You can be quite rigid. Do not be surprised at another person's reaction. How you visualize the possibilities at present has a lot to do with your easiness. Others enjoy being around you. Tonight: Do not push.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Pressure builds, and you might have difficulty covering various demanding areas of your life. Understand what might be going on at home with a roommate or loved one. Tap into your ingenuity to find the solution. Tonight: So what if it is Monday?

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Return calls and emails. You might want to adjust your schedule as a result of a conversation. Make sure that you are hearing the whole story. Your efforts toward a loved one can make a big difference. Tonight: Settle in at home.